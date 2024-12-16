Help Millie's Fight In Beating Breast Cancer

💗 Help Camille Fight Breast Cancer – Let’s Lift Her Up Together! 💗





Our beautiful friend, Camille "Millie" Machado, is facing one of the toughest battles of her life. Recently diagnosed with breast cancer, Camille is navigating this heartbreaking journey with courage and grace—but she needs our help.





Camille is the kind of person who lights up every room she walks into. Her free spirit, endless kindness, and loving heart has touched everyone she has come in to contact with. Whether as a devoted daughter, a caring sister, a fun-loving auntie, a loyal friend, or a dog mom to her four sweet pups, Camille has always shown up for the people (and animals) she loves.





Now, it’s time for us to show up for her.





This diagnosis has brought not only physical and emotional pain but also financial strain. Camille is unable to work right now, and the weight of everyday expenses—rent, food, gas, and bills—continues to grow. We want to ensure she can focus on her health and healing, not the stress of making ends meet.





Let’s come together to support Camille. Let’s show her that she’s not alone in this fight.





Your donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping Camille cover her living expenses during this difficult time. Together, we can give her the peace of mind she needs to focus on her recovery.





Camille has always been a source of love, joy, and light to those around her. Now, let’s reflect that love back.





💞 Donate today to help Camille heal, hope, and thrive. Every little bit counts, and sharing this campaign with others can help make a huge difference.





Thank you for opening your hearts to support Camille in her time of need. Together, we can give her the strength and resources to fight this battle—and win.



