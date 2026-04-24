Miracle baby trying to get back on there feet

Hello, my name is Timothy francies, and I am reaching out because I am currently unemployed, completely broke, and struggling to afford basic daily necessities.

My life has been a fight since the literal day I was born. My mother went into preterm labor at just 5 months pregnant. Doctors managed to delay my birth for two months to give me a chance at survival. When I was finally born at 7 months, I was severely underdeveloped—covered in prenatal hair, my kidneys weren't working, and I had severe jaundice.

To save my life, doctors administered an immediate, emergency blood transfusion. Tragically, that blood was contaminated, and I contracted transfusion-transmitted malaria as a newborn. It culminated in a terrifying day where my mother found me in my crib with a fever so high my nervous system was shutting down and I went into severe convulsions.

I survived against all odds, but that medical history has left a lasting impact—including making me completely ineligible to do basic fast-cash options like donating blood or plasma today.

I am trying hard to secure a stable job and secure housing, but being completely broke makes it impossible to afford transportation, clothing for interviews, or basic food. I am asking for any grassroots help you can provide to help me get a fresh start, secure a job, and get back on my feet. Every single dollar counts."