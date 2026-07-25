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Help Us Build a Stable Future for Our Family

Goal$505,050 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byJanaya Cassidy

Help Us Build a Stable Future for Our Family

Hello, I’m reaching out for help in building a better life for my family, especially for our miracle baby. After 8 long years of trying to conceive, we were blessed with our beautiful baby, a gift we truly never thought we’d receive. Our miracle came after we’d given up and decided to stop trying. It was as if the universe had other plans for us.

Our baby is the center of our world, and my partner and I are dedicated to giving them the kind of life where financial worries are not a constant burden. We want to be able to raise our baby without the stress of struggling paycheck to paycheck, and to provide them with opportunities that we never had.

While we are both working hard every day, it feels like we are stuck in a never-ending cycle. Despite our efforts, we’ve never been able to break free from the stress of financial instability. With my partner and I both working full-time, we’re constantly striving for a way to create a better future. But it seems like the harder we work, the less we seem to get ahead. We want to provide for our baby in a way that allows us to be present for them without the weight of financial stress.


Why We Need Your Help:

Our goal is to raise $500,000 so we can invest in high-dividend stocks and ETFs. This investment will generate a steady monthly income of around $5,000, which will allow us to live comfortably, without worrying about bills or basic needs. This income would give us the financial security to care for our baby, plan for their future, and finally have peace of mind knowing we don’t have to constantly struggle to make ends meet.

We both want to be present for our baby’s milestones, from their first steps to their first day of school, and we want to give them a life free of the constant stress of financial insecurity. With your help, we can make this possible. The money we raise will allow us to invest in stable, high-dividend assets, giving us the passive income we need to take care of our family while also focusing on what matters most, being there for each other and our child.


How Your Contribution Will Help:

By investing in these assets, we’ll be able to generate passive income that will provide us with enough to cover living expenses, child care, and our future plans for our family’s growth. This will allow us to create the kind of stable, nurturing home we’ve always dreamed of for our child, where we can spend more time with them and less time worrying about how we’ll make ends meet.

This is a chance to change our lives, to break free from the cycle of financial struggle and build a future where we can all thrive, together. This isn’t just about me, it’s about my partner, our miracle baby, and our future as a family.


Please Consider Helping:

If you believe in the power of hope, perseverance, and second chances, we ask that you consider supporting us in reaching this goal. Any donation, no matter how big or small, will bring us one step closer to financial independence and the ability to provide a stable, loving home for our child.

Your generosity can help us change our story, allowing us to focus on raising our child without the constant stress of financial uncertainty. We are so grateful for your consideration, and we will continue to pray for blessings and opportunities for all who choose to support us.


Thank you for reading our story and for being part of our journey toward a better future.



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