Ministry school Journey

I’ve had the incredible opportunity to attend my first year at Redemption School of Ministry (RSM), and it has been truly life-changing. This season has transformed me, deepened my relationship with God, and equipped me to step into the Great Commission and the ministry He’s calling me into.

Because of how impactful this year has been, a few of my classmates and I feel strongly led to continue into our second year. We believe God has only just begun something in us, and we want to fully step into all He has for us.

In order to move forward, we are working to pay off the remaining costs from our first year. My goal is not only to cover my own expenses, but also to help support a few of my classmates so that we can all continue together into year two.

We have about one month to raise these funds.

If you feel led to give, anything truly helps more than you know. If you’re unable to give, your prayers and support mean just as much to us.

Thank you for pouring into the next generation of Spirit-filled believers and followers of Christ. I truly believe that what you sow into this will have lasting impact far beyond what we can see.

I pray that the Lord blesses your generosity abundantly, and that you would be blessed a hundredfold.

Thank you for helping us continue what the Lord has so graciously started in us.



