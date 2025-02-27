Ministry Trip to India

I am raising funds for my missions trip to India in July 2025. I need the funds to pay for my airfare, food, and lodging during our 2 week stay. I will be traveling with Pastor David and Katie Yockey (of Restored Life Ministries International, Inc) to the Kerala region of India to work with a local ministry to minister in various churches. We will be providing training for pastors and local Christians at conferences throughout the region. I will also be assisting Katie as she trains people in healing trauma and strongholds.

We will be traveling to rural villages of Kerala where there is a lot of poverty. Any funds I raise above my goal will go towards paying for generators for our meetings, food, and travel costs for people that will be traveling to our conferences.

There are many people in India that have never heard the good news about Jesus Christ. They worship Hindu gods and spend their whole life in bondage and oppression (spiritually, mentally, and emotionally). I am so excited to get the opportunity to share the Gospel with everyone I can, pray with them, and watch as God does amazing things during our trip!!

Please prayerfully consider donating to my campaign. Please cover us in prayer for hearts to be open, souls to be saved, and provision and protection for us as we travel. Thank you!