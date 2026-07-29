Ministry in Zion National Park

Hello!

My name is Trinity Forro, I recently applied and have been accepted to be apart of A Christian Ministry in the National Parks. This is a ministry/worship program that sends groups out to National Parks to help spread the Word and evangelize to the workers and tourists there. With the Parks being as remote as they are, we are often the only church people are able to attend. I’ve been assigned to Zion National Park in Utah! I’m hoping to fundraise at least $1000 to help fund my travels, program fees, and living cost for the first few weeks.

Thank you so much for your time and consideration in helping me spread the Gospel!