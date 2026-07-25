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Ministry Funding

Goal$900 AUD
Raised$0 AUD

Fundraiser created byStewart Callum

Fundraiser funds will be received by Stewart Callum

Ministry Funding

Greetings & Blessings,

My name is Stewart Callum and I'm acting on behalf of my good friend Michael Yusef, his wife Martha, their daughter (& my Goddaughter) Alexandra and their Church and Ministry.

The following is a message from Michael Yusef in his own words for your consideration. 🙏🏼💯🙏🏼


Shalom Family,


My name is Pastor Michael Mukailu Yusuf.

I am a husband to Martha Mukailu, and a father to our little joy, Alexandera.


God called me not just to preach, but to serve. To open my home to the broken. To open the church doors to the weary. To pray with the sick at midnight, to counsel the discouraged, and to feed those who come hungry — both in body and in spirit.


But today, I’m writing to you with a humble and heavy heart.


The work is growing, but the burden changes is heavy. Am writing to request help and support Here is where we need your help:

Our Home Rent: $400

This is where my family lives. Where we pray together. Where Alexandera takes her first steps. We need help to keep a roof over our heads.

Church Building Rent: $500 / Year

This is not just a building. It is a place of deliverance. A place where souls are saved, where chains are broken, where God meets His people every week. Without this place, many will have nowhere to go.

Food & Daily Needs

Ministry doesn’t end at the altar. People come and stay. Widows, orphans, and members pass through our home. We are trusting God to stock food — not just for us, but to share.

I’m not ashamed to ask, because I’m not asking for myself alone. I’m asking for every life that God is touching through this ministry.


_“And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:19_


If God lays it on your heart to sow, please know this:

Your seed will pay rent. Your seed will buy food. Your seed will keep the church doors open for one more soul to meet Jesus.

No amount is too small. Every prayer, every share, every dollar matters to us.


Thank you for standing with Pastor Michael, Martha, and Alexandera.

Thank you for standing with the work of God.


With a grateful heart,

Pastor Michael Mukailu Yusuf

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