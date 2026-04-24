Ministry College Senior Year Fundraiser

Nigel has been attending a Christian ministry college in Birmingham, AL called Highlands College. Most people don’t know however ministry Colleges are expensive. Highlands College is designed to train and equip the next generation to Go out into the harvest field and spread the gospel. "The harvest is plentiful but the laborers are few." These words from Matthew 9:37-38 resonate deeply in today's world, where the need for compassionate, well-trained ministry leaders has never been greater. At Highlands College, they are dedicated to equipping the next generation of leaders with the spiritual, academic, and practical tools they need to serve effectively. Your support will enable Nigel to return to College this fall financially stable and help relieve him from being concerned about his finances to pay for college tuition.