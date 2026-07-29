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A ministry and a Wedding

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$700 USD

Fundraiser created byJake Hooper

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jake Hooper

A ministry and a Wedding

💞 Jake & Esther 🎊

Esther serves in homeless ministry on an extremely limited budget to the point of real danger. She has a deep love and commitment to helping others. It's what this life is all about when the dust clears.

We found each other online; she's like a precious ruby hidden in the rough of the desert. Sometimes you just know when things are right the way we complement each other. I lost the ability to drive due to a fused spine, and she can't be in crowded spaces. Among many other things, I'd say it is a match made in heaven.

We share a deep commitment to ministry and service to God's Kingdom. I have to get out there quickly though; she is facing hardships she should not do alone. Given the increasing risks of her financial instability and health issues, it is more than ever necessary for me to join Esther on the road, make the relationship official before God, and be amazed at what He does next. I've never felt more called than this and I will take care of her and cherish her until it is time to go to our real home as believers.

Esther has a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome which causes her to be extremely allergic to everything including rain and that severely limits her ability to find work. For me, I have an autoimmune issue with my spine fusing together. It was a painful fusing process. Now it is one solid bone between my hips to my skull and actually doesn't hurt anymore. I can get back to a career in software development, but the break in employment left me a bit behind in a fast-paced industry. I'm working hard to get back into the game of life, scoop up my bride, and rescue her from an unforgiving world of deadly scents with expectation to stand in the cloud of chemicals. Me being there is crucial, and I feel a deep sense of purpose.

The Situation

This fundraiser is a short-term bridge to cover essential costs through early June, when guaranteed employment begins in late May / early June. It gets me out there to a wonderful woman of God and buys time for me to get back to work again. I am an experienced software developer, but a lot has changed in recent years and that process is much slower to find work than previously because you have to build up an online presence first.

Funds raised will be used for:

  • Van modifications for two people (seat replacement and rebuild): $800
  • Transportation for me to get there (Greyhound): $200
  • Simple, legal wedding (Las Vegas): $200
  • Vehicle safety (front tires and oil change): ~$600

Total goal is approximately $2,000

This is not an ongoing support request, that's my job now, but we could use some help in buying time. This will reduce immediate safety risks and allow me to actively work while traveling. It will sustain Esther most importantly until I can get there.

Any support—financial or by sharing this page—is deeply appreciated. This is an early wedding gift and a practical way to help two people continue serving without unnecessary danger. In the end, it is not just helping us, but all those we will be enabled to help through a lifelong journey of service to the King of Kings. Serving the Lord is the best decision we ever made.

Thank you for your care and support. 🙏

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