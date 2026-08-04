Mini Van for Young Single Mother of 3

Hey! My name is Marissa Stoner, and I live in the Grand Forks, ND area. I am sold out for serving Jesus and building His Kingdom.





God has brought a young mother named Victoria into my life. She has recently removed herself from a toxic relationship and is fully submitting her life to Jesus Christ, living a holy life, and building a beautiful life for her and her children. She has a 5-year-old boy, a 2-year-old girl, and a 3-month-old baby. Victoria currently does not have a vehicle. I feel led to raise the funds and help her make the life change happen. My goal is to buy her an excellent used vehicle that is a Honda or Toyota minivan with under 100k miles - NO LEMONS/CLUNKERS. I will help her buy the minivan, register and license it, and set it up with car seats.





I am actively discipling Victoria through the power of the Holy Spirit and God's Word. I am here to see God's Kids step into their true calling and to thrive in all that God has for Victoria and her kids.