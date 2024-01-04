A Mission to Ignite Hearts and Minds Across NZ

Goal:
NZD $20,000
Raised:
NZD $13,275
Campaign funds will be received by Chris Corradino
Join us in our mission to spread the message of love and faith across New Zealand and beyond, embodying our motto: to Pray First, Love Deeply, and Act Courageously!
At Mindshift Ministries, we're dedicated to fulfilling Jesus’s commandment from Matthew 28:19 to "Go and make disciples of all nations." Having already relocated from New York, we are actively engaged in this mission. In 2023, we published two Christian books, hosted numerous fellowship events, preached at the local church, saw many salvations, started an active social media outreach, and much more. While we’ve certainly witnessed God’s hand at work, there is still much more to do.
We firmly believe that our calling is to GO and share God’s Word throughout New Zealand. Our vision extends to traveling the country in a caravan, engaging in heartfelt conversations about Jesus with everyone we meet, delivering guest sermons at diverse houses of worship, and igniting a revival in this beautiful nation.
Your support is pivotal in fueling this divine purpose. Your donation will directly contribute to sustaining our ministry by covering operational costs, and providing essential necessities such as food, fuel, and supplies.
In these challenging times, we're all facing tough choices. Your generosity is not just a donation; it's a beacon of hope, a gesture that, when combined with others, will go a long way in fulfilling our mission and aiding those in need. Even a modest contribution of $10, $20, $25, or any amount holds tremendous power.
Consider meaningful ways to honor your loved ones by contributing "In Honor Of" or commemorate someone special with a gift "In Memory Of".
Thank you for considering joining hands with us. Your support is so much more than a gift; it's a catalyst for transformation, bringing the light of hope and faith to New Zealand and beyond. Together, let's be the agents of change, spreading love and faith far and wide. Donate today and be part of this incredible journey!
Peace and Grace,
Chris Corradino and Family
Wishing you, your family and the Mindshift community you created. Keep it going!! Merry Christmas!!
November 20th, 2024
✨ God's presence was INCREDIBLE during our 2-week Hastings homecoming! 🙏
Still in awe of how the Holy Spirit moved through Abbie during two home group sessions - hearts were touched and faith ignited! 🔥
Was such an honor for me to preach at @equippershastings about God's amazing provision too!
But the best part? Quality time with our whanau! 🫂 Every meal shared, every prayer lifted, every conversation had... pure gold! Special shoutout to our amazing friends who opened their home while our caravan got fixed - you're the real stars! ❤️
Feeling so blessed by this beautiful community as we step into our next adventure. These connections are forever! 🙌
September 23rd, 2024
Abbie crafted this beautifully illustrated map. Each marker represents not just a place we've stayed, but a community where we've shared God's love. We've been blessed to connect with people from all walks of life, following Christ's command to "go and make disciples of all nations" (Matthew 28:19).
We invite you to pray for the communities we've visited and for those yet to come. May this visual representation of our mission inspire you to reflect on your own role in fulfilling the Great Commission, whether here in Aotearoa or in your own backyard.
September 13th, 2024
Ever wondered what happens when you step out in faith? Our latest video details 5 mind-blowing truths about God's faithfulness.
From unexpected provision to divine detours, this 6-month update will challenge everything you thought you knew about living by faith.
P.S. If you've ever felt God calling you to step out of your comfort zone, this video is a must-watch!
September 8th, 2024
Hi Friends, hard to believe we've been on the road for over 6 months now. Here is a new update detailing where we're at and what we've been up to. Thanks for reading and supporting our mission.
August 19th, 2024
We are thrilled to return to the Hokianga, ministering once again at Omapere Community Church. What a blessing to reconnect with this vibrant congregation!
This return visit offers us the exciting opportunity to share new sermons and insights gleaned from our recent travels.
Sermons:
It's incredible to see how God weaves our experiences into messages that resonate with His people, no matter where we find ourselves.
August 7th, 2024
After 5 months and 8 days on the road, we made it to the top of the North Island. 🚐🏞️
Crazy to think how far we've come - not just in kilometers, but in faith and growth.
Grateful for every step of this journey and excited to see what's next on this path He's set before us.
August 3rd, 2024
Hi Friends, we are weathering a solid storm here at the Karikari Peninsula. The rain and winds won't stop us from delivering God's Word in Taipa today (starts at 3pm). Also, in case you missed our last update be sure to check it out here. Thanks for all your love and prayers!
July 22nd, 2024
Hi Friends, the Lord has been putting the concept of REST on my heart. If you're feeling like you've been spinning your wheels without making progress this video is for you.
July 19th, 2024
We preached in Kaeo this past Sunday. 🙌 This "small town with big spirit" lived up to its motto. The congregation was vocal and encouraging as the Holy Spirit filled the room. They welcomed us for lunch and fellowship afterwards. We've seen this generous 'faith in action' all over NZ. As a family we are so grateful for these blessings from the Lord.
We are also praying for you all, including our friends and family around Aotearoa and the USA. May you be blessed abundantly as you have already done for us.
July 6th, 2024
Hi All, in case you missed our monthly update, you can see it here. Thank you so much for your continued prayers. Bless you 🙏🏼
June 23rd, 2024
I've been reflecting on the last four months and how God has shown His glory.
What I've witnessed is beyond comprehension. I've kept track of every blessing, all the moments where God moved, and the miraculous events that have transpired. This record of His goodness spans over 15 pages, double sided, in small print.
To experience God is to love Him. He most certainly loves each one of us. This often looks different from how we'd expect, and is sometimes revealed through trials and tests.
Let's continue to fill our spirits with the truth, the way, and the life. Jesus is alive forevermore.
June 10th, 2024
This is not a complaint but a celebration of our victorious God. We're finding Northland a bit challenging logistically, especially in terms of caravan amenities and dump stations. 🚐
Additionally, there are fewer @nzmcainc parks available making it harder to find places to stay.
Then there was a gaggle of roosters 🐓 that cockadoodledood outside our window every night from 3:30-7:30am 😮
However, despite a few closed doors and a touch of rain, we praised God's goodness at Good News Church in Maungaturoto! 💯
We felt the powerful, enemy-crushing presence of the Holy Spirit. 🕊️
Afterwards I heard an incredible testimony from a gentleman who answered God's call to start a home group despite having Alzheimer's. Over the last three years, his condition has improved by 30%. 🙌🏽 I prayed with him for complete healing.
Yes, things may be challenging, but we know our Lord reigns victorious. ✝️ We are praising God in advance for the doors that will open as we follow His will. Please continue to keep us in prayer as we go through this stretch.
June 4th, 2024
Hi Friends, in case you missed it, we just sent out our monthly newsletter update here.
As we continue forward, we ask you to please be in conversation with God regularly on our behalf.
Thanks so much!
May 21st, 2024
Abbie and I attended "The Send" in Auckland, and wow, it was something else! Thousands of people all in one place, fired up for Jesus and ready to make a difference. The energy was off the charts!
You know how sometimes you feel like God is quietly nudging you? At "The Send," those whispers turned into a collective roar. The worship was amazing, the prayers were powerful, and the messages hit right at the heart. Andy Byrd and Francis Chan spoke with such passion and conviction, it was impossible not to feel inspired.
We walked away feeling super charged and ready to take on the next leg of our journey. "The Send" reminded us just how strong we are when we come together, and how we can spread God's love in big, bold ways.
May 16th, 2024
Hi Friends,
Being a guest on the 'Performing for One' podcast was an awesome experience and an opportunity to glorify God! It was a great conversation talking about our caravan mission, the financial side of the journey, and how we share the gospel with strangers, plus much more! Listen on Spotify.
May 10th, 2024
Hi All,
God uses tests to build our faith and grow our relationship with Him. In this video we look at the story of Abraham who was asked to sacrifice his one and only son. This event captured in Genesis 22 offers profound lessons for us today. Check it out and let us know your thoughts on this powerful chapter of Scripture. Watch here.
May 2nd, 2024
April 29th, 2024
This past Sunday was truly a blessed day as we had the privilege of ministering at Equippers Hamilton. Sharing God's Word, prophesying over the church, and connecting with so many incredible individuals filled our hearts with joy. We're looking forward to spending a few more days in Hamilton before heading to Raglan. Sending love and blessings to all. ❤️
April 26th, 2024
Since New Plymouth we've slowed down quite a bit, spending more time in each area. This has allowed us greater opportunities to meet people, connect, and attend local events before moving on.
This coming Sunday, I'll be preaching at Equippers in Hamilton. The following Sunday I'm bringing the Word to the Congregational Church in Raglan. And while we intend to continue heading north, we're open being rerouted by the Holy Spirit. Thanks so much for following along thus far!
April 18th, 2024
We may be in some small towns but the Holy Spirit is moving in a mighty way. The opportunity to meet new people, hear their stories, and minister with God's Word has us overflowing with excitement. Lots of cool things on the horizon as we continue to say YES to the Lord and trust His ways.
April 11th, 2024
April 3rd, 2024
Hi Fam, in case you missed it, here is our month 1 update. Check it out 🙌🏽!
March 27th, 2024
Hi Everyone! God is working in powerful ways here in New Plymouth. Get the latest with our new video update. We have lots of things to share. Have a very Happy Easter!
March 20th, 2024
Hi All, here is a short video update from the Taranaki region. Thanks so much for tuning in, and for your continued love and support! https://youtu.be/kE1r0FVCDhI?si=suxhL1I31kNxAHQc
March 20th, 2024
Hi All, here is a short video update from the Taranaki region. Thanks so much for tuning in, and for your continued love and support! https://youtu.be/kE1r0FVCDhI?si=suxhL1I31kNxAHQc
March 11th, 2024
Hello Team, I hope this message finds you well. I'm excited to share a quick video update from our current location in Rongotea, a charming rural area just outside of Palmerston North. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to head north.
March 5th, 2024
Hi All, if you're wondering what life is like inside our caravan, check out our latest video.
Had a chat tonight with a lady who just arrived at the campground. I asked if she ever thought about faith. She told me... "you're probably talking to one of the biggest atheists around." Now listen friends, I didn't convert her, but we had a good conversation and I planted a seed. This is precisely what I must do.
Praise Jesus, for He is moving!
February 29th, 2024
It's day 1 of our travels. What better time to say thanks for all your love and support, and share about what we're doing out here. Watch Now
February 29th, 2024
We are officially on the road. While we're going from a 2 story house to a caravan, I believe we will have more room than ever in God's amazing creations.
None of this could have happened without all of your love, prayers, and support. There were many moments leading up to this that threatened to derail the mission. But God! When you say YES, He works out the rest.
February 19th, 2024
In just 10 days, we step into the unknown, trusting in the One who has called us and equipped us for such a time as this. Our car is sold and the house rented, but more importantly, we've prepared our hearts to go and share the good news.
I keep turning back to Romans 10:14.... "But how can they call on him to save them unless they believe in him? And how can they believe in him if they have never heard about him? And how can they hear about him unless someone tells them?"
It's a reminder of the urgency and importance of our mission. It's about participating in God's work of redemption and reconciliation. It's about being vessels through which His love and grace can flow into the lives of others.
As we prepare to set out, we do so with hearts full of gratitude for the opportunity to be ambassadors of hope. We go not with pride or arrogance, but with humility and reliance on the Spirit to guide our words and actions. May we be faithful stewards of the message entrusted to us, knowing that it is not by our own power, but by the power of God working through us, that lives will be transformed.
February 3rd, 2024
As we eagerly approach our departure date of 29th February, the wheels of anticipation are set in motion for an extraordinary journey that transcends the ordinary. The burning question on many minds is, "Why embark on a year-long caravan adventure with two kids in tow?" The resounding answer that propels us forward is simple yet profound: LOVE.
In a world that sometimes feels disconnected and divided, we are driven by a deep conviction that there are countless Kiwis who have yet to discover the true essence of who Jesus is. Misguided impressions, fueled by religion, misinformation, and false teachings, have left some with a jaded perspective. Understandably, walking into a traditional church setting may not feel welcoming to these individuals.
And so, we have chosen a different path—a path that winds its way through the heart of communities, reaching those who may not be reached otherwise. Our mission is clear: to bring the good news directly to those who yearn for spiritual connection but find solace outside the traditional walls of a church.
Join us as we share the love that drives our caravan journey, with the hope that it will resonate with the hearts of many along the way. Together, let's unfold a story of purpose, compassion, and the transformative power of genuine connection.
Buckle up for a journey that transcends the ordinary and embraces the extraordinary. This is more than a road trip; it's a pilgrimage of love.
In unity with Christ,
Chris and Abbie
January 18th, 2024
Aotearoa holds a special place in our hearts; it's not just a picturesque spot but our home. However, recent surveys have revealed a concerning trend – when the general population was asked what the main message of the Bible is, the most common response was "I don't know."
This is a big deal. See, the Bible isn't just a dusty old book; it's like a roadmap to hope, purpose, and love.
We reckon that everyone deserves a chance to explore the profound wisdom embedded in its pages. Our goal is to bridge the knowledge gap, ensuring every Kiwi friend of ours has an opportunity to delve into the transformative insights within the Bible.
So, fasten your seatbelts and come along on this journey where we're transforming those "I don't know" moments into life-changing experiences with Jesus. Together, let's ensure every Kiwi savors the good news. It's not just a road trip; it's a purposeful mission, and we're thrilled to have you join us. Here's to spreading love, one kilometer at a time!
Let's turn 'I Don't Know' into the seeds that make God's Kingdom grow.
January 14th, 2024
After a week-long test run, we've identified the main issues that need attention on the caravan asap. It heads to the shop tomorrow for repairs and a potential winter-ready solar panel. The fix list is hefty, but it's a chance to tailor our setup to be safe and efficient. Praying for quality service without breaking the bank. Grateful for the opportunity to enhance our off-grid living experience!
January 11th, 2024
When the Israelites were finally liberated from Egypt, God chose not the easy path but led them through the wilderness and the Red Sea. Despite the hardships, Scripture assures us that He never abandoned them: "The Lord went ahead of them. He guided them during the day with a pillar of cloud, and he provided light at night with a pillar of fire. This allowed them to travel by day or by night." (Exodus 13:21 NLT)
Reflecting on the challenges in our caravan this week, we, too, have felt the Almighty's presence daily. In the midst of our wilderness, He remains our guiding light and protective cover.
May God continue to bless and guide you all as well.
Love,
Chris and Abbie
January 10th, 2024
We’ve made a ton of mistakes in the first three days on the road. Most of them are funny in hindsight, but definitely not humorous in the moment. Some of the more egregious errors were:
The first time we drove this unfamiliar car with the caravan attached, we found ourselves on a busy motorway in Auckland.
15 minutes later, car gas light went on and we struggled to pull this rig into a station to fill up.
We also ran out of drinking water.
Gracie (the dog) cut her foot open on seashells and bled all over. She also drank salt water and vomited in the car. She is ok, but I gagged while cleaning it up.
We mistakenly parked in the "day use" area and were advised to pack up and move after we already had kids in bed for the night.
And….we didn't open the valve for our grey water (this would come back to bite us a few days later.
Yes, the nasty smelling grey water eventually overflowed into the caravan.
Reached our campsite only to find it full with weekend beachgoers and also under construction with nowhere to park.
Ran out of LPG and had to run fridge off battery and prep dinner on little portable cooker.
Yet in this unknown space, far from my comfort zone, I sense God at work. I can hear Him in the wind. I can’t do this on my own power. I’m a New Yorker…what do I know about caravanning? Well, enough to know that I need to relinquish control, and trust God’s direction.
January 4th, 2024
The joy on our faces isn't because life's perfect, but because of the unwavering love of Jesus guiding us through every step. We are Auckland bound to pick up our caravan, and the excitement is palpable.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.