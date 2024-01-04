A Mission to Ignite Hearts and Minds Across NZ

Join us in our mission to spread the message of love and faith across New Zealand and beyond, embodying our motto: to Pray First, Love Deeply, and Act Courageously!

At Mindshift Ministries, we're dedicated to fulfilling Jesus’s commandment from Matthew 28:19 to " Go and make disciples of all nations ." Having already relocated from New York, we are actively engaged in this mission. In 2023, we published two Christian books, hosted numerous fellowship events, preached at the local church, saw many salvations, started an active social media outreach, and much more. While we’ve certainly witnessed God’s hand at work, there is still much more to do.

We firmly believe that our calling is to GO and share God’s Word throughout New Zealand. Our vision extends to traveling the country in a caravan, engaging in heartfelt conversations about Jesus with everyone we meet, delivering guest sermons at diverse houses of worship, and igniting a revival in this beautiful nation.

Your support is pivotal in fueling this divine purpose. Your donation will directly contribute to sustaining our ministry by covering operational costs, and providing essential necessities such as food, fuel, and supplies.

In these challenging times, we're all facing tough choices. Your generosity is not just a donation; it's a beacon of hope, a gesture that, when combined with others, will go a long way in fulfilling our mission and aiding those in need. Even a modest contribution of $10, $20, $25, or any amount holds tremendous power.

Consider meaningful ways to honor your loved ones by contributing "In Honor Of" or commemorate someone special with a gift "In Memory Of".

Thank you for considering joining hands with us. Your support is so much more than a gift; it's a catalyst for transformation, bringing the light of hope and faith to New Zealand and beyond. Together, let's be the agents of change, spreading love and faith far and wide. Donate today and be part of this incredible journey!

Peace and Grace,

Chris Corradino and Family