Mind, Body & supporting Reannon’s Bobbie Battle

In November 2025, my cousin Reannon—who is honestly my sister and absolute BFF wrapped into one—did exactly what she was supposed to do. She had her routine mammogram, and it came back completely clear. But cancer doesn't play by the rules. On Christmas Eve of all days, she noticed a bump. By February 2026, after a follow-up appointment, we got the diagnosis: invasive carcinoma.

Since then, she has already undergone a lumpectomy and is currently in the middle of chemotherapy. Ahead of her is radiation, followed by a five-year medication plan to make sure she beats this for good. As you can imagine, the cost of all of this is astronomical. To make matters more stressful, Reannon is a self employed a self employed hair stylist (a good one at that! When she returns I highly recommend booking with her!) which means if you aren't standing at your chair, you have zero income. As an equal financial provider for her family, this has put an immense financial strain on them.

And because the universe apparently has a very dark sense of humor, her husband Jason just had surgery this week too. Talk about a brutal combo. (Though, on the bright side, they are currently in the running for Vanity’s America's Favorite Couple right now—which, honestly, they deserve a trophy just for surviving this month! You should vote for them!)

Reannon is incredibly strong and independent on the outside, and she takes pride in being the one who handles everything herself, literally still emotionally supporting everyone around her. She really is one of the most selfless people I know! But right now, she needs her community to rally around her, Jason, and their two girls.





We are putting our faith in God to carry them through this, but we know He uses community to do some of His best work.





We want to help offset the cost of medical bills, groceries ,daily living expenses, mortgage and salon chair rental, so they can keep their lives as normal as possible (keeping her housing, salon rental costs stress free without so much worry is huge) and Reannon can focus entirely on her health

My proposal / My ask : Mind & Body - Get-Healthy - improve Mental Health - Movement Challenge

Even with everything on her plate, Reannon has been my absolute inspiration. She actually convinced me to join her gym, Peak Physique in West Allis, Wisconsin (who have been incredibly supportive of her this entire time). The timing was wild—I actually entered a contest and won a two-month membership!

Now, Reannon is the one holding me accountable and keeping me motivated on my own journey. Part of why I'm doing this is to bring serious awareness to mental health. When things get overwhelming, it’s so easy to shut down, butnibam starting to learn firsthand how vital the pillars of health are for your mind. Getting active, dialing in your diet, prioritizing sleep, and leaning into a supportive community aren't just fitness goals—they are essential tools for mental wellness and resilience.

If Reannon can stay this dedicated and resilient through a scary diagnosis, I have absolutely zero excuses to whine about sore muscles, not enough time and excuses (cancer treatment will see not one excuse) Working out is a wonderful release for mental health, and I am going to be documenting my journey every step of the way to show how moving our bodies can help heal our minds and bodies.

How You Can Help

We want to make this an interactive challenge where we can all get healthier together while supporting Reannon. Here is how you can get involved:





• Prayers in Numbers: Above all, we believe in the power of prayer. If you aren't in a place to donate, please keep Reannon, Jason, and the girls in your prayers for healing, strength, and peace.

• Direct Donations: Any amount helps. Seriously, nothing is too small to help take the weight off their shoulders.

• Sponsor My Sweat: Commit a donation based on my progress! You can pledge a certain amount (like $2, $5, or $10) for milestones like pounds lost, muscle gained, or fasting goals achieved. Let me know what milestone you're sponsoring!

• Join the Team: Don't let me sweat alone! You can join this campaign as a team member, set your own fitness goals, and get your own network to sponsor you. To join the team comment you want to join contact me directly on socials or me email and I will send you a referral code to join!



