Please Help Milo Get the TPLO Surgery He Needs

12/10/24 UPDATE: Milo needs TPLO surgery for BOTH hind legs. Please see notes under updates.

This is a fundraiser to help Milo, an emotional support dog, who is a sweet, loving, goofy, very active 2 1/2 year old Australian Shepherd mix, receive the Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO) surgery he needs.

On November 18, 2024, Milo began limping on his right leg at the park while playing ball. He continued limping and was eventually seen by his veterinarian on 11/22/24, where he was diagnosed with Cranial Cruciate Ligament (CCL), which is partially or potentially fully ruptured. Unfortunately, this injury requires surgical intervention (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) from an orthopedic specialist and is quite costly for just the surgical process alone, being $5,300-5,500.00, but does have a 93% success rate. This cost does not include his initial vet exam when he was diagnosed and pain medication totaling $171.68.

Milo was then referred to Dr. Huss, DVM, MS with ProFormance Canine located in Harvard, Massachusetts for surgery. After speaking with them today on 11/25/24, they broke down the costs associated with the TPLO treatment.

The consultation scheduled for 12/10/24 is $229.00, plus $87.00 for pre-surgical blood work. The surgery itself, post surgical medications, and an overnight hospital stay is $5,300-5,500.00. He will also need two re-check examinations including x-rays at $367.00 each visit.

Milo does in fact have pet insurance through FIGO, which will cover 80% of his medical expenses, however, due to financial hardships, it is impossible for me to come up with these funds up front and out of sheer desperation, and love for my dog, I am asking for assistance to get this necessary procedure done.

I've exhausted myself reaching out to potential charities who may be able to help, but so far I continue to hit dead ends.

We thank you in advance for any help you are able to give Milo, and I will either reimburse the funds back to the donors or donate to a local charity (or charity of your choice) once the reimbursement comes in from his insurance company, who estimates the payouts take approximately 30 days on the high end, without any complications of course. I've included a copy of his insurance policy, the initial vet exam and notes, pre and post surgical costs. I will continue posting all of Milo's veterinary bills/notes as they come and we thank you for any help you can give all from the bottom of our hearts.

For your reference, I've included some links to better explain CCL and it's treatment.

You can also donate via:

Venmo:@Deanna-Terminiello

Cash app: $DeannaTerminiello

Directly to the vet, Dr. Huss in Harvard, MA @Proformance Canine (please see updates with the vets information). Thank you.

https://vetmed.illinois.edu/pet-health-columns/ccl-injuries-in-dogs-what-they-are-how-to-fix-them/

https://vhc.missouri.edu/small-animal-hospital/surgery/cranial-cruciate-ligament-disease-and-the-tibial-plateau-leveling-osteotomy-tplo/

https://proformancecanine.com/








