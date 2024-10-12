Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Please Help Milo Get the TPLO Surgery He Needs

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $2,320

Campaign created by Deanna Terminiello

Campaign funds will be received by Deanna Terminiello

Please Help Milo Get the TPLO Surgery He Needs

12/10/24 UPDATE: Milo needs TPLO surgery for BOTH hind legs.  Please see notes under updates.

This is a fundraiser to help Milo, an emotional support dog, who is a sweet, loving, goofy, very active 2 1/2 year old Australian Shepherd mix, receive the Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy (TPLO)  surgery he needs.   

On November 18, 2024, Milo began limping on his right leg at the park while playing ball.  He continued limping and was eventually seen by  his veterinarian on 11/22/24, where he was diagnosed with Cranial Cruciate Ligament (CCL), which is partially or potentially fully ruptured.  Unfortunately, this injury requires surgical intervention (Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy) from an orthopedic specialist and is quite costly for just the surgical process alone, being $5,300-5,500.00, but does have a 93% success rate.  This cost does not include his initial vet exam when he was diagnosed and pain medication totaling $171.68.

Milo was then referred to Dr. Huss, DVM, MS with ProFormance Canine located in Harvard, Massachusetts for surgery.  After speaking with them today on 11/25/24, they broke down the costs associated with the TPLO treatment. 

The consultation scheduled for 12/10/24 is $229.00, plus $87.00 for pre-surgical blood work.  The surgery itself, post surgical medications, and an overnight hospital stay is $5,300-5,500.00.  He will also need two re-check examinations including x-rays at $367.00 each visit.

Milo does in fact have pet insurance through FIGO, which will cover 80% of his medical expenses, however, due to financial hardships, it is impossible for me to come up with these funds up front and out of sheer desperation, and love for my dog,  I am asking for assistance to get this necessary procedure done.  

I've exhausted myself reaching out to potential charities who may be able to help, but so far I continue to hit dead ends.

We thank you in advance for any help you are able to give Milo, and I will either reimburse the funds back to the donors or donate to a local charity (or charity of your choice) once the reimbursement comes in from his insurance company, who estimates the payouts take approximately 30 days on the high end, without any complications of course.  I've included a copy of his insurance policy, the initial vet exam and notes, pre and post surgical costs.  I will continue posting all of Milo's veterinary bills/notes as they come and we thank you for any help you can give all from the bottom of our hearts.

For your reference, I've included some links to better explain CCL and it's treatment.

You can also donate via:

Venmo:@Deanna-Terminiello 

Cash app: $DeannaTerminiello 

Directly to the vet, Dr. Huss in Harvard, MA @Proformance Canine (please see updates with the vets information). Thank you.

https://vetmed.illinois.edu/pet-health-columns/ccl-injuries-in-dogs-what-they-are-how-to-fix-them/

https://vhc.missouri.edu/small-animal-hospital/surgery/cranial-cruciate-ligament-disease-and-the-tibial-plateau-leveling-osteotomy-tplo/

https://proformancecanine.com/ 



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Glen McManus
$ 110.00 USD
25 days ago

Barbara Aceto
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for Milo. Hope you raise all the funds needed for your sweet baby.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending love health and well wishes in Jesus name

Natasha
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Get well soon Milo xoxo

Andrew Gangi
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristine Corbett
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well Milo

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

From Max and Lucy

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Rusty hopes his friend get better

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you and Milo.

JUDY BRATIS
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes for a full and speedy recovery 💝🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 1500.00 USD
1 month ago

God Speed Milo wishing a successful and pain free surgery ox

Ann Marie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Milo is a wonderful dog and a blessing to Deanna. Please help this beautiful boy.

Vinnie DESIDERIO
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Information given to me today by the orthopedic surgeon cont'd

December 10th, 2024

Update Information given to me today by the orthopedic surgeon cont'd Image
Information given to me today by the orthopedic surgeon

December 10th, 2024

Update Information given to me today by the orthopedic surgeon Image
Post-surgery re-check examination costs

December 10th, 2024

Update Post-surgery re-check examination costs Image
Receipt from today's consult with the orthopedic surgeon 12/10/24

December 10th, 2024

Consult & pre-OP bloodwork screen

Update Receipt from today's consult with the orthopedic surgeon 12/10/24 Image
Notes From the orthopedic surgeon today 12/10/24 cont'd

December 10th, 2024

Update Notes From the orthopedic surgeon today 12/10/24 cont'd Image
Notes From Milo's exam with the orthopedic surgeon today 12/10/24

December 10th, 2024

Update Notes From Milo's exam with the orthopedic surgeon today 12/10/24 Image
Post surgical care costs

November 27th, 2024

Update Post surgical care costs Image
Estimate with the orthopedic specialist

November 27th, 2024

Update Estimate with the orthopedic specialist Image
Pet insurance policy

November 27th, 2024

Update Pet insurance policy Image
Initial vet diagnosis exam notes & referral to an orthopedic specialist

November 26th, 2024

Update Initial vet diagnosis exam notes & referral to an orthopedic specialist Image
Initial exam bill with his Vet

November 26th, 2024

Update Initial exam bill with his Vet Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo