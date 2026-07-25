Millers on a Mission

This January, Brandon and I will be traveling back to Uganda. The place that has become so much more than a destination. It is home to people we love, children we pray for by name, widows we have embraced, and a ministry that continues to share the hope of Christ every single day.





This isn’t a vacation. It’s a return to relationships. It’s sitting with families, encouraging the weary, serving alongside our brothers and sisters in Christ, and helping strengthen the work that God is already doing.





The cost for this trip is approximately $4542.00. While that number feels significant, we’ve seen God provide in extraordinary ways before, often through people who simply chose to be part of the story.





If you’ve ever wanted to have a hand in changing lives across the world, this is one way you can. Every gift, whether large or small, helps carry us back to the people God has placed on our hearts.





Most importantly, we ask for your prayers. Pray that every dollar needed would come in, that every detail would fall into place, and that God would use this journey to bring hope, encouragement, and the love of Jesus to everyone we encounter.





Thank you for believing in what God is doing through this ministry. We are humbled that you would even consider being part of this journey with us.





“And how can they preach unless they are sent? As it is written: How beautiful are the feet of those who bring good news. ,”

‭‭Romans‬ ‭10‬:‭15‬ ‭CSB‬‬



