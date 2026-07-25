Prayer & Support for the Millers

June 26- One day shy of two weeks in the hospital and Tyler is finally home! He had his first infusion yesterday and was cleared by all of his doctors this afternoon. Although they still have a long road ahead, for now he is relieved and elated to not be hooked up to beeping monitors, to be able to sleep in his own bed, and no more hospital food! Emma and Tyler are feeling each and every prayer and are overwhelmed by the loving kindness of their community. Thank you! ♥️

Update: We recently received the diagnosis of non-small cell adenocarcinoma, a type of lung cancer. While this news is heavy, Tyler & Emma are leaning on the Lord and trusting in His will. They have already witnessed many miracles and if you’re reading this, you’re one of them. It is abundantly clear that they are very loved and they feel it right now. Please continue to pray for peace, wisdom, and healing. Thank you so very much!





Let’s stand in the gap for the Miller family during this health emergency:

Our world was turned upside down when Tyler, my son-in-law, was admitted to the ICU on June 13. He went to urgent care in hopes of getting an x-ray after suffering for months with horrible back pain he thought was simply the result of how he has to stand and the repetitive motions of his job. They immediately sent him to the ER at the hospital where his wife, Emma, a nurse, was working. She knew it was bad because they sent him back straightaway. He had a bedside chest x-ray and then a ct scan, which revealed all the lymph nodes on his left side lit up. They didn’t even try to hide that it looked like lymphoma. One week later, we are still waiting on the results of his biopsy and we are holding on to so much hope because preliminary feedback is looking like it may not be the dreaded C word. There are still many unknowns, but we are miracle people and we are fully trusting in the Lord to see us through these troubling times. Tyler and his wife, Emma, are always the first to step up and support with food, flowers, time, and service for friends and family in need. Now, it’s our honor to be able to bless them.





While one of the many miracles we’ve already experienced is Tyler’s insurance application being approved, they are likely looking at a long road to recovery. We are raising funds to help cover basic living expenses due to loss of income so that Tyler and Emma can focus entirely on healing.





No amount is too small, and if you aren't able to donate, we completely understand—we just ask that you share this link and keep Tyler & Emma in your prayers. Thank you so much for your generosity and support.





P.S. Emma has this verse written on the board in Tyler’s room. May it encourage us all:

“Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” - Isaiah 40:30-31



