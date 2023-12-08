Support the Findlay Family

Dear Friends,

On Saturday October 14, 2023 a Japanese man stormed into our solemn worship assembly and attacked Pastor Bazil and his wife Saori with a large kitchen knife. He was agitated by the worship music and wanted to harm Bazil due to a grudge towards him. Bazil was cut by him in three places on his upper body and Saori was stabbed on her left side which severely injured three organs.

Thank God, Bazil and his wife are home recovering from this ordeal (Isaiah 54:17).

As all this was happening, Bazil’s father past away and he and two children are planning to go back to the US to attend the funeral service and spend their first Christmas day together without their father. This trip is estimated to cost up to $18,000 for flights transportation expenses and extra support for his wife and their English school while they are state side.

Japan is a very lonely country as a culture and their love has grown cold. There are many young shut-ins who stay home and don’t go to school, lots of bullying and depression. They need Yeshua. Please support us.

We are tent maker disciples of Yeshua. Our ministry is to spread the gospel to our English conversational school students targeted at 4 to 14 years old Japanese children. Since the Lord called us to make Joyful Noise English school https://joyfulnoise-eikaiwa.jp 7 years ago, we have gained over 110 families and are becoming very busy both managing the school and pastoring our Christian gatherings Milk Church.

We plan to hire a full-time manager or teacher for our school, so we can devote more time to the 4 to 14 ministry. We want to strategize how to plant seeds of faith in the students such as changing English teaching materials to biblical content, doing seminars on love and purity and problem solving, healing with music choir…

Thanks for reading, praying, giving, sharing and caring.