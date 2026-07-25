Routine Brain Damage of New Military Recruits

2025-07-25: Republished campaign. GSG will automatically unpublish (hide) campaigns where there is no activity.

TLDR: the funds go towards Neubauer neurocognitive specific hyperbaric therapy. I've received one round (2016) the injury happened in 2002, and it helped even ten years later. Now I'm looking to undergo a follow-up, as I did not have the funds to do it in 2017.

2024-07-14: I've decided to re-write some aspects of the campaign, again, for clarification. The details are correct, the grammar could be better. Brain injury does that to you. As this text is edited, the edits 'go live', immediately. So if you are reading this ... broken sentence, that's the reason why.



2023-07-01: Since I feel bad about requesting money from anyone, any actual living man, who had to earn his bread in the real economy, for anything, I'm using this platform to raise awareness about the issue I encountered. I hope that families of veterans and veterans themselves, find some answers.

Summary: For the last 30 years, since the early 90's, the newly-designed barracks constructed to replace the drafty WW2 barracks, had mold problems. Greater awareness of the effects on the body that exposure to high-concentrations of mold, including brain damage, organ failure, crippling illness and death, has made it easier to discuss this issue with more people.

Every 5 years, someone having a public title, says that something must be done: nothing is done. The issue continues to this day, routinely brain-damaging new recruits, giving them environmental asthma (hypoxic brain damage) and loading their bodies with mycotoxic poisons. I believe this is a major contributor, among many others you can figure out, for the reduction in the capabilities of the military, to the point where it's obvious they can't lead themselves out of a wet paper bag.

Critical Points: The barracks is not just one 60-man bunk room. It has additional parts of the entire complex, for Drill Sergeants and Return Enlistment - people with prior history with the military (other Services wo RE were also affected, as this was a DoD-approved plan & alteration). The important part of that, is the entire design, conceived of at the same time, has 3 separate air handlers (HVAC systems): only one for new recruits. The significant difference between the other two vs. new recruits, is new recruits did not and do not have any kind of acceptable industry-standard filtration - even for the late 80's when these were designed! The actual filter was deleted deliberately* from the design. *as had to have been the case.

That means dust, mold spores and other material are not filtered by the HVAC system. They build-up in the ducts, and get sprayed on recruits at night. Furthermore, 90%+ of the air is recirculated while the soldier's recover from the stress the day before*, leading to carbon monoxide, dioxide poisoning at night. *The body repairs itself at night, during rest. What recruits have been exposed to, since the early 90's, is breathing in huge amounts of dust and mold spores, as they slept.

The bronchials* closed-up partly, to protect the lungs. *There are little hairs that detect the contaminants. The first thing the recruit does in the morning, is formation-run for miles, calling cadence. Both put a significant load on the breathing requirements of the young recruit, and with partially-restricted air passageways to the lungs, they cannot get enough oxygen for both their muscles and brains. That causes brain damage.

This leaves the recruit feeling confused. They pre-trained before they went in; they know they should easily be able to do the multi-mile run. They've never experienced asthma, otherwise they would have been rejected for service. Yet they are unknowingly experiencing environmental asthma, caused by malfeasance and negligence in the building design and maintenance of the barracks, and willful fraud by the outpatient medical personnel, who have been aware of routinely giving-out bronchial dilator medication [usually in the form of a large pill], 'like candy', to every previous rotation of recruits who went through the same barracks.

The recruit is further confused, because the brain that's supposed to be telling them what is wrong, and figuring out a solution, is also damaged.

These cumulative brain injuries to the health of the recruit, continue every day, until they perhaps decide to break-ranks, and ask to go to the outpatient clinic, and/or they suffer a health failure, including death. It's called hypoxic death - brain death, and I can find references in the news, to perfectly-healthy soldiers, dying from it. It seems the leadershipless DoD tin-stars make-up stories, to blame it on a 'virus', instead of the obvious conclusion that there must be an environmental cause. I believe it's because they know what the cause is; it's far too consistent to be anything else.

There are clear reports, going back to the late 90's, and into the 2000's, showing that US Army Human Resources Command, were informed about the issue. I have heard from others that other branches were aware, as this was a common design. Again, it was usually disguised in terms of a 'virus', when reported-on by medical personnel, but it's clear from the circumstances, and published in the details of the report, that the design alteration of the HVAC air handler, exclusively for new recruits/60-man bunk areas, and not anyone else, was the factor in making people sick and causing brain damage, which minimally results in character and personality changes, and lower IQ.

How many 'mystery injuries' have we heard about since the 90's, in the military? Do you know, that this type of brain injury, reduces the inhibition control mechanisms of the brain, causing the person to do things that are unwise, that they would not normally-do? It causes reduction in the ability to make management decisions in their lives, to the point where they cannot cope, and ultimately commit suicide, either directly or through carelessness. Suicide is at the 20+ rate per day for american service personnel, that is the well-known number.

I understand that garbage was burned in open pits on iraq. Or that babies were born with birth defects, and mother and father got early cancers, from widespread use of uranium waste, shaped into rounds that were fired, atomized and got into their bodies, used all over iraq, afghanistan, and other areas. All those other causes aside, ask yourself: instead of ginning up another fake war, where there is an 'opponent', to throw people at, in order to damage americans, particularly the american male, the evidence suggests that the conclusion was reached that it was easier and quicker to damage them up-front, in Basic, of all places, where it was known they had no idea of what they could do about the conditions, and their environment was intentionally not under their own control. Precisely when your best young men and women are weakest, and most vulnerable, is when they are attacked. Psychopaths who will stop at nothing for power, don't have any problems with killing people. The emotional empathy part of their brain, is Off. They have another sort of brain-damage, and like a virus, or a parasite, it seeks to spread.