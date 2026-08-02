Military Widow: Medical Care & Safe Relocation

Last October, an undocumented driver deliberately backed into my car at an emissions office in Arizona. The vehicle's owner refuses to identify the driver, and police closed the case after two days. My attorney estimates at least another six months with no guarantee of recovering lost income, leaving me without support.





I'm a military widow facing severe financial and physical hardship. The accident left me with injuries requiring critical neck injections, specialized pain therapy, and potential surgery, $36,000 in medical costs. Unable to work due to my physical limitations, I've fallen behind on bills and have been living in hotels, racking up $48,000 in mounting costs.





I'm raising $52,500 to cover my medical needs, the debt and shelter costs piling up, and $4,500 in moving expenses. I need to relocate to a cooler climate where I can recover safely.





Any contribution, share, or prayer means the world to me. Thank you for standing with me.