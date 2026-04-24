Military Veteran Hero Memorial Family Fund

In Honour of Michael Adelbert, who selflessly fought for his Country, protected his family, never stopped working protecting people, he gave selflessly. A career soldier who fought in Iraq, fought the Boko Haram in Nigeria, fought in the Angola war. We were under attack by medical industry/institutions. He fought to protect his youngest son from the COVID LETHAL INJECTION. Help us carry on this honour to the next generation, keeping our veterans children strong, trained, properly educated and proud to have a veteran father of his stature. His death will not be in vain. We will carry his memory forever.

A scholarship fund Placing a memorial plaque Supporting the cause he cared about and trained his whole life for