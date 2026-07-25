Military Vet In Need









God crossed my path with a young military vet who has been met with one tragedy and setback after another for some time. His name is John and he had just gotten a new job when he had an accident on his way from work, the night before his first paycheck. His truck was totaled and there is no insurance payment. The tow company wants $600 before he can have his truck and personal belongings. He has a loaner car that is being repaired so that he can drive it. It is very temporary. He needs to buy a car, something used but with good gas mileage. He needs to keep gas, electricity, and water on and feed himself and his dogs which are his closest "family" since the passing of his mother about a year ago.





Please pray and do what you can to help him.🙏

Thank you so much!