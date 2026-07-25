Miles of grace My Journey to hold my Granddaughter

This journey is more than just a road trip across the country. It's a spiritual walk with Jesus and a step in a lifelong dream. At 48, I am hitting the open road to visit the beautiful places I've always dreamed of—from the roar of Niagara Falls and the cozy charm of Wells, Maine, to the history-filled streets of Boston, Massachusetts, and beyond. However, I cannot afford to make this trip on my own. I am raising funds to cover the costs of this adventure so I can travel, share God's love, and ultimately arrive in Graham, Texas, to hold my beloved granddaughter in my arms. Your support will help make this dream and this beautiful reunion possible.

​Tip: You might want to fix the very first sentence where it says "across the;"—it looks like a word might have been accidentally cut off right before the semicolon!



