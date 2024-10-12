Support Milda and Daniel

Support Milda & Daniel of Non-Toxic Steps Family: A Journey to Healing

Dear Friends,



On Saturday, September 29th, Daniel of the Non-Toxic Steps Family was stung by an insect, leading to severe illness and several falls in the days that followed. By Wednesday night, Daniel's condition deteriorated, and he was rushed by ambulance to critical care in San Jose. A CT scan revealed a brain bleed, and the cost for life-saving surgery and ICU care was estimated at over $80,000. Fortunately, an angelic neurosurgeon got a quote from another hospital he performs surgery at for half the cost. Daniel’s surgery was successfully completed, and his family in Sweden was able to provide funds to cover the costs to date.

The road to recovery could be long. Daniel will likely require nursing care and physiotherapy. Daniel has been transferred from the private hospital in San Jose to a public hospital in San Isidro. As of October 11th, he has just been moved from ICU to the regular ward. He is responsive and at times awake and able to communicate to Milda but with difficulty speaking, but improvements everytime she sees him.

Milda has been by Daniel's side in San Jose with their baby girl Uma, and was unable to return home to their three young boys or open her beloved Non-Toxic Steps shop, which the family has poured their heart and soul into to provide essential health products to the community. She is now back at home with the boys and back to work as their financial security depends on the sales from her shop. Now that Daniel is in San Isidro she is visiting him daily for the one hour visitation.

The Non-Toxic Steps family needs our support. The financial strain and the uncertainty of Daniel's full recovery are weighing heavily. If you’ve been touched by Milda and her family’s generosity and would like to help, we invite you to contribute to their healing fund. Every donation, regardless of size, will go a long way in easing their financial burden and allowing them to focus on Daniel’s recovery.

The funds will go to flying Daniel’s mother from Sweden to Costa Rica as well as the kids school enrolment fees for the next few months and to fill any gaps with childcare and life expenses.

Please feel free to leave a message of encouragement for Milda, Daniel, and their children as they navigate this difficult journey.

For those with a CR bank account and wishing to make a deposit please make deposits to: CR52015202001314300664

For those with a Wise account wishing to to use a Wise transfer please use this account: @julierebeccam1

Should you wish to make a cash donation, please coordinate a time to meet with Jules.

Milda is back working the Non-Toxic Steps shop for limited hours during the week, the hours may change but are likely 9 am to 1 pm. If you’re in the area pop in to support by purchasing Milda’s wonderful health products.

Thank you for your kindness and ongoing prayers for Daniel’s recovery. Together, we can help this beautiful family regain their strength and stability and get back on their feet.

With gratitude,

Milda’s friend, Jules