Supporting Jacob Milbourne

Monthly Goal:
AUD $750
Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Milbourne
G'day! My name is Jacob Milbourne, and I am an Australian missionary currently based in beautiful New Zealand. My heart is to see young people find a deep and strong relationship with God. Equipping them through discipleship to go out in the world and share the gospel.
This is the vision I feel God has given me. This is why I’m here. This is why I need your help. I want to invite you to be a part of the story that God is writing in this nation. Join me in seeing God’s purposes being fulfilled on this earth, unto the coming of His Kingdom.
But to continue doing this I need support. So I’m asking, are you willing to financially partner with me with $25, $50 or $100 a month?
To reach my monthly goal of $750 (NZD), I only need 15 people to join me, giving $50/month. This will go into my general living expenses, such as board, food, ministry expenses, savings and giving.
I know that God has called me to be a part of his work here in New Zealand, and I want to invite you to also be a part of it. If you can’t support finically you can always support me through prayer.
Thank you for being willing to hear my vision and to prayerfully consider partnering with me financially.
Please let me know if you have any questions about anything you’ve read or about what I’m doing.
Yours in Christ, Jacob Milbourne.
Extra-Money for you to do somthing special & extraordinery ;) God bless you!!
Thinking of you all the time and praying you're doing well.
You're doing so well and it's amazing seeing what God is doing in your life and the lives around you x
Praying for you
"Thank you Sion for the donation it means a lot to me. God bless!!" By Jacob Milbourne
Praying for your journey, Jacob!
"Thank you for the donation it means a lot to me. God bless!!" By Jacob Milbourne
Sending encouragement and prayers from Canberra. Thank you for serving God and building His kingdom!
"Thank you for the donation it means a lot to me. God bless!!" By Jacob Milbourne
