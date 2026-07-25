Financial Help for Mila

From Alissa,

Today Mila had to go to the outpatient infusion clinic to have her chemo bag replaced along with the tubes and claves. She is returning to her spicy self so it was a little bit of a struggle 😬 everyday she is getting a little bit stronger. She is still receiving her nutrition and meds via NG tube. It’s still up and down, but the up moments are happening more and more 🙏💖 thank you for the prayers and help you all have given us during this time. I couldn’t give Mila the care she needs without your help and support.



