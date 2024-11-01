Supporting the Ramirez Family

Hello Friends & Family, as most of you know miss Mila surprised us all and was born at 23 weeks in January 2024 and was a fighter in the NICU until they were discharged to go home in June 2024. That brought a big burden financially with Lex needing to quit her job immediately to heal from her emergency c-section and then to be able to be with Mila everyday, that financial burden included gas, food, and medical, & living bills. Last month Mila was taken to the ER to be monitored and found out she had Rhinovirus and needed some extra oxygen, she was discharged the next day. Now this month Miss Mila has contracted Parainfluenza Virus 4. Which attacks lower respiratory system which with Mila being a preemie, and just being sick last month, this virus is keeping her in the hospital longer than we were all expecting. Again, with the financial burdens of living life and the wear and tear on both of their cars, gas, food, and in the middle of all of this their air conditioning/heating unit has stopped working. We are hoping you consider donating to bless the Ramirez family and take a burden of financial stress off of them as Lex is in the hospital with Mila and David is able to be home with Rio and work at the same time.





Thank you for your consideration and I know they would appreciate anything you are able to donate.