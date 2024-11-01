Supporting the Ramirez Family

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,180
Campaign funds will be received by Alexandra Ramirez
Hello Friends & Family, as most of you know miss Mila surprised us all and was born at 23 weeks in January 2024 and was a fighter in the NICU until they were discharged to go home in June 2024. That brought a big burden financially with Lex needing to quit her job immediately to heal from her emergency c-section and then to be able to be with Mila everyday, that financial burden included gas, food, and medical, & living bills. Last month Mila was taken to the ER to be monitored and found out she had Rhinovirus and needed some extra oxygen, she was discharged the next day. Now this month Miss Mila has contracted Parainfluenza Virus 4. Which attacks lower respiratory system which with Mila being a preemie, and just being sick last month, this virus is keeping her in the hospital longer than we were all expecting. Again, with the financial burdens of living life and the wear and tear on both of their cars, gas, food, and in the middle of all of this their air conditioning/heating unit has stopped working. We are hoping you consider donating to bless the Ramirez family and take a burden of financial stress off of them as Lex is in the hospital with Mila and David is able to be home with Rio and work at the same time.
Thank you for your consideration and I know they would appreciate anything you are able to donate.
We hope Mila has a quick recovery. Keep you all in our thoughts and prayers
We love you all, and are continually praying for Mila!
We love you and know God has incredible things in store for your beautiful girl!!!
Go Mila! Go parents! Such a bright future for your dear one. Thank you Jesus!
We love yall
We love you guys!
Sending your family continuous love and prayers. Mila is such a beautiful gift from God and the true definition of a miracle. Praying for a healthy recovery.
We love you all. Continuing to pray for your precious family!
Praying for you all.
Praying healing and rest over Mila!!
Praying for sweet Mila and her family
We love you Ramirez fam! We are with you sweet baby Mila.
Love you guys!
Praying for y’all
Love you guys!
Praying for your sweet baby girl and your family.
You are so loved!! Prayers and hugs and love to all of you (and esp sweet Mila and those CHEEKS)
November 4th, 2024
We had another good night! Mila is getting some really good rest on the high-flow oxygen system, and we are following her lead on weaning! We tried putting her on the low-flow oxygen today & she was not keeping her o2 sats up high enough, so we put her back on the high-flow, and that’s OK! We are on her time, and we want her to be ready for low-flow when she tells us 🤎
They do want us to hold off on bottle feeds until she’s off of the high-flow (there’s a higher chance of aspiration on this one), so please keep praying with me she doesn’t lose that skill of bottle-feeding! I’m confident she won’t, but it’s obviously a possibility the longer she’s not bottle feeding. I’ve been giving her a few mL’s of milk here & there to remind her what to do, and that’s all I can do for her right now as far as that goes! ☺️
We are hopeful she will be discharged this week, as long as she stays the course!
She is an absolute rockstar & I am so proud of her 🤎
-Lex
November 3rd, 2024
November 1st, 2024
Mila had a good day today. It finally feels like we are on the up & up. After a long 12 days of a complete rollercoaster, she has started looking more comfortable on her higher oxygen system, and it’s helping her relax & recover. We are on Mila’s time, so as long as her little body needs to wean we will give it to her! It’s her world- we are just living in it.
Once they wean her more on the high-flow oxygen we can slowly resume bottle feeds again. For now, she is getting her nutrition through the NG tube, and that’s giving her body even more opportunity to rest.
There were a lot of days we didn’t know if something more was going on in her little body, but after many tests it’s clear it has been this nasty virus that took our girl down! She is smiling again now, though- & that is more than enough for me 🤍
I will update again tomorrow on how she’s doing!
-Lex
