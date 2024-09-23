Mikey Needs A Home

This is Miguel or Mikey for short ❤️! He is 6 years old and a true warrior!



Miguel was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma (cancer in the Retina) when he was only 5 months old. He was immediately referred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, where he went through months of chemotherapy, laser and other treatments and was finally able to beat the cancer. Unfortunately the cancer came back and he fought it again! Always smiling and always happy! Won that battle too! Then it came back and he bravely put on his shiny knight suit and went to war..he won!

But once again the cancer came back and that time it came hard…the cancer metastasized to his bone marrow but sweet Mikey put on his shield and grab his sword and went to battle…and guess what? yes! He won again!

In his little short time on Earth this amazing, strong and smart boy has had to show many how truly courageous he is..as he once again..yes..for the 5th time he is battling cancer, this time a rare type of Rhabdomyosarcoma Alveolar, a very aggressive one.

But Miguel is not just a cancer survivor, warrior and story..he is a smart boy who loves mathematics, he is in first grade doing 3rd grade math! He loves to play the piano, he loves Bluey and soccer!

He adores his mom and grandparents and he is absolutely loved by everyone who meets him.

Lilliana, his mom, is a single mom and the sole provider for both of them and unfortunately because of the time that she has had to take off from work (she works as a lab technician) over and over to be with Mikey, she has not had a chance to generate any income and therefore they are now on a very tough situation.

Although St. Jude does not charge for medical treatment, which is a huge blessing, life out of the hospital walls still goes on and to add to the stress of it all, now they’ve lost their house, bills keep piling up and Lili is emotionally and physically drained.

This family needs your help, they need to be able to have a home to go back to once Mikey gets out of treatment, they need food on the table and bills paid.

Please consider not buying that coffee today, that candy bar at the gas station and instead donate the money to Mikey and mom, they would really appreciate it and truly need it.