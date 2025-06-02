Campaign Image

Fighting Big Tech Censorship

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $395

Campaign created by Michael Greenleaf

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Greenleaf

Big Tech censorship is at it again! Over the past several months Youtube has been throttling my channel and views are down over 75%. These Big Tech platforms are part of a machine that is constantly trying to silence voices of opposition. If the censorship on my channel continues I may not be able to continue on this journey of truth and exposing the insanity of the world we are currently living in. Fighting against the machine is impossible to do alone but with the help of you all we have a chance to push back and continue to make our voices be heard. Thank you and God bless!
Recent Donations
Patrick Horne
$ 20.00 USD
11 days ago

Love you and the channel Mike! I hope you’re able to stay afloat ❣️

Parrotgirl-tattoo
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

God bless you Mike. You're my favorite libtard channel. ✌️🥰🇺🇸

Alicia OReilly
$ 10.00 USD
13 days ago

Mike, keep up the work!!

Diane Zagadinow
$ 10.00 USD
15 days ago

I wish I could give more Mike. Keep your chin up! You're going to get through this. I remember when you only had a few thousand subscribers. Don't quit.

LiberalsEatDogShit
$ 5.00 USD
21 days ago

Keep it going Mike!

Mark Holman
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Thank you, Mike, for your dedication and hard work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Let's roll it!

STEVE HAUT
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

In the middle of buying a new house, but everyone deserves to be paid for their work.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Your videos brighten my mornings. I hope you can keep it going for years to come!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Hey Michael, I see other YouTube creators ask people to “like” the video as it increases the amount of people that will see it as recommended…this may be something you can do to get around YouTube censorship possibly

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work!

Cheyenne Smith
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Your videos are so funny, thanks for the laughs and I hope this helps! ❤️

Kristy
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep making great videos!

Kevin
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep the faith!

Lego Lance
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

You’re doing great work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

The same thing is happening to my YT channel so I totally get it! I love your videos and they are very funny!

Sara adams
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for keeping us informed and entertained.

Neighbor Matt
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the lord's work my friend.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Love your videos.

