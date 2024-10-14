Help Mike Vocu Rebuild

Cheri and I felt the need to help Michael Bo Vocu, even though he didn't want to accept ANY HELP AT ALL. He was one of the victims from the fire Saturday evening here in Colstrip. Here he is promoting to help everyone else, when he himself didn't want any help at all, but hey that's not how our community works.



Mike has been active in our community, and his boys attended school here in Colstrip . He's one of the kindest and giving humans you will ever cross paths with, he's never met a stranger through all his rodeo life, and is always willing to help the young or the elder. He's been a positive influence, if you have ever been lucky enough to be a part of his life.



If you find it in your heart to make a contribution, we know it will be greatly appreciated. It definitely won't replace what he's lost, but will help him make a new start.

