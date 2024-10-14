Campaign Image
Help Mike Vocu Rebuild

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $3,220

Campaign created by Lisa Medved Cheri DeCock

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Bo Vocu

Cheri and I felt the need to help Michael Bo Vocu, even though he didn't want to accept ANY HELP AT ALL. He was one of the victims from the fire Saturday evening here in Colstrip. Here he is promoting to help everyone else, when he himself didn't want any help at all, but hey that's not how our community works.

Mike has been active in our community, and his boys attended school here in Colstrip . He's one of the kindest and giving humans you will ever cross paths with, he's never met a stranger through all his rodeo life, and is always willing to help the young or the elder. He's been a positive influence, if you have ever been lucky enough to be a part of his life.

If you find it in your heart to make a contribution, we know it will be greatly appreciated. It definitely won't replace what he's lost, but will help him make a new start.
Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you in your family in this time, so sorry this happened to you. God bless ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

D and M Monroe
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Jody
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm sorry for your loss in this terrible fire.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss, God Bless Brent, Amanda, Ron and Sharon Burton.

Ramsey
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Cheyloah Anthony and Cruz
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for being so selfless & a role model for us all. We pray the concern you've shown for us is rewarded tenfold. Keeping you in prayer 🙏🏽

Stef Christian
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

sending prayers to help you recover this tragedy

Jeff and Linda Hamilton
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Ted and Judy
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

So sorry for your loss

Donaleen Rogers
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Marny Egan
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽

Bonnie Dickinson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mic and Michelle Petersen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

