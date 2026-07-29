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Returning to YWAM Denali to Staff the 2026 DTS!

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$1,650 USD

Fundraiser created byMichael McGinn

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michael McGinn

Returning to YWAM Denali to Staff the 2026 DTS!

Good day to you all!

Thank you for taking the time to come to my page! My name is Mike McGinn and I am a full time missionary with YWAM based in the small town of Healy AK, also known as YWAM Denali. www.ywamdenali.org

Last year, God put it on my heart to attend a Discipleship Training School with YWAM Denali. This consisted of a 3 month classroom or lecture phase, followed by a 2 month Outreach phase. In Lecture phase we discussed and learned about such topics as;

Hearing Gods Voice, Evangelism, Character and Nature of God, Original Design and Spiritual Warfare to name a few.

These classes along with a radical encounter with God prepared me and my classmates to go out to the Nations in Southern Asia and on the YUKON River of Alaska to live out the YWAM Mission to KNOW GOD and to MAKE HIM KNOWN.

My time in Southern Asia was life changing. Words really can not describe the experience. While there we worked with RISE INDIA, assisting them with their work to rescue and rehabilitate Devadasis or temple prostitutes. Doing Children's ministry in a hostel school of 600 children, and doing nightly home and church visits in remote villages of India. We really got to see the Character and heart of God and how he moved in the people. It was truly amazing. Not only for myself and classmates, but for the people of South Asia we encountered on a daily basis.

God has really put the People of India and the 10-40 window on my heart.

Fast forward a few months, and here I am standing at the precipice of another incredible adventure! This time, my journey leads me back to --Alaska’s majestic wilderness through YWAM Denali. It was in these rugged terrains that I had a RADICAL encounter with God’s love during my Discipleship Training School (DTS) in 2025. Now, it's time to give back. Going back to Staff with a multi year commitment between YWAM Denali and the other Missions Group "Last Frontier Ministries" 🌲

I LOVE the overwhelming awe of Alaska—its beauty and its challenges. Gods prefect landscape. Life here is not for the faint-hearted; we face harsh weather, isolation, and limited resources while serving in remote villages and preparing to send teams out to our target nations in the 10/40 window. But there’s a profound sense of purpose that comes with facing these trials: knowing you are where God wants you to be, making an impact, one soul at a time.

However, I cannot do this alone. I am seeking both prayer and financial support to help make this mission possible. The total cost of the trip is roughly $8,000 over the duration of the 6 month mission. This includes all travel, lodging, food, and supplies. I am trusting God to provide, and I would be incredibly grateful if you would consider partnering with me in prayer and or finances. 


If you feel led to support me financially, you can donate by donating here, or via cash, check, VENMO or CASHAPP. If you’re a member of my church family, The Believer’s Meeting, you can donate one time or monthly through the church app by selecting the mission with my name. You can also set up a donation with my Pastor Lydia O’Leary. I am also asking anyone if they are able to collect any redeemable cans and bottles I can turn in for change.

Whether it is a 1 time gift or a monthly donation, I greatly appreciate the partnership! 

 Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference! Most importantly, I ask for your prayers—for our team, for the people we will serve, and that God would work through us to bring his Freedom to all we will encounter in the mission field.

Thank you for taking the time to read this letter and for considering how you might support my mission. Your encouragement, generosity, and prayers mean more than words can express. I am planning to send out a monthly newsletter once I arrive to Denali Alaska, and when able I will as well send out video updates to my Church, family and friends. If you’d like to hear more about the trip or receive updates, please let me know—I would love to stay in touch!

With gratitude and blessings,

Mike McGinn

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