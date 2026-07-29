Mike's ALS Diagnosis

My Dad and businesses partner was recently diagnosed with ALS. It seems to be very aggressive.

We started a business together 2 years ago. It has been a major success. We are growing, but money is tight. We put everything we had into the business to get it off the ground.

Recently after months of stroke-like symptoms my dad, who did sales for our paper products company, was diagnosed with ALS. The news was a shock to family, friends l, and business.

Since the first symptoms in February, he has lost his ability to move without a walker, speak, get into bed, shower, get into a car, and most of his normal life has been turned upside down.

My mother has been tasked with doing everything for him. She is so exhausted from all of it.

With money being tight, and my parents needing so much to accommodate their new lives, I figured I would try to raise some money for them. Things like wheelchairs, ramps, home modifications, and good medical care costs a lot of money

Any little bit matters.

Every cent raised will go directly to their needs.





Thank you,