Hi, my name is Mike Mills. I recently had my Medicaid taken away by the State of Florida. I have multiple issues mentally, neurological, and physical.





Mentally: I have been diagnosed with bi-polar disorder, anxiety, and severe depression. I am on medication for all.





Neurological: The doctor's are trying to figure out if I have early signs of Parkinson's Disease. There is no cure for this.





Physical: My orthopedist is under the impression that I have an underlying condition that is affecting my entire body. My neck, back, shoulders, hips, legs, and knees are in constant pain.





I can no longer get treatment for any of these ailments without your help. My household is on a shoestring budget. Thank you for your time.

Every single penny raised will go toward doctor visits and medication. This includes all things associated (transportation, food, lodging, etc.)