Supporting the Halpin Family

Dear friends,



As many of you already know, our beloved friend, Mike Halpin, has recently received the challenging diagnosis of brain cancer. Mike is not only a good friend but also a dedicated Blattner employee, a Little League baseball coach, Huck & Ruby's dad, and the loving husband of Nicole.



This news has deeply impacted the Halpin family, and at this crucial moment, we turn to our friends, coworkers, colleagues, family, and the Tehachapi community, asking for your heartfelt prayers. Specifically, we seek prayers for the success of the grueling treatments that Mike is about to undergo, praying for his complete healing. Let's also uplift Nicole in our thoughts as she tirelessly manages medical details and keeps the household going. Additionally, we ask for prayers for Huck & Ruby to find peace and comfort during this period of significant changes.



As Mike embarks on this challenging journey, the Halpin family will face substantial expenses for travel and medical treatments. Beyond our prayers, I humbly request your support in raising funds to cover gas/vehicle expenses and lightening the load of medical costs.



In addition to monetary contributions via Give Send Go, your kindness can also be expressed through practical means. Consider sending Gas Cards, grocery store gift cards, or gift cards to their favorite local spots like PDubs, TK Pizza, or Kasagiri. Nicole also has a Venmo account @NicoleHalpin if you feel like supporting them though that source.



Above all, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support from our community. Now is the time for us to unite, standing by the Halpin family just as they have always stood by us. Mike and Nicole are an extraordinary couple, influential in our small community, and it's our chance to shower them with the love they've consistently shown us.



Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and for being part of this rallying force for the Halpin family.



Warm regards,

Bonnie Lantz





If you have any questions regarding this fundraiser or would like to mail gift cards directly to the Halpin's you can reach Nicole by email at nicolemh727@yahoo.com

