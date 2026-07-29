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Stand with Mike - Fight Axonal Neuropathy

Monthly Goal$1,000 USD
Total Raised$1,025 USD
Raised this month$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharles Hilliard

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kerrie Burnett

Stand with Mike - Fight Axonal Neuropathy

🌟 **Our Journey Together**

Hey everyone! I'm Mike, and today I need to share something deeply personal with you. Since last year I've been struggling with painful symptoms, but only since October 2025 was I diagnosed with peripheral neuropathy. It is called Axonal Neuropathy and it has caused the nerves to stop communicating. This is causing pain and muscle atrophy. It’s been quite the journey since that day; full of ups and downs, but also moments where hope shines through.

🌱 **The Real Struggle**

Every morning when I wake up is a reminder of what this condition has taken from me—the simple ability to walk unaided or even sit comfortably for long periods. The struggle isn’t just physical; it’s emotional and financial too. Maintaining health insurance amidst medical costs, which are astronomical at times, feels like climbing an insurmountable mountain.

🤗 **Hope Amidst Challenges**

Despite the challenges, I find hope in so many places—in friends who rally around me with support and understanding, in my family’s unwavering love, and in moments when I can feel a slight twitch or movement back into what was taken away. But mostly, I find hope in my Lord Jesus Christ and the grace that He gives for each day!

🤝 **Inviting You to Help**

This is where you come in. Your support could mean continuing my COBRA medical coverage, which helps protect against financial ruin from exorbitant out-of-pocket costs due to hospital stays and specialist visits. It’s about more than just money; it’s a lifeline that allows me the space to focus on recovery without being crippled by fear of treatment or lost insurance status.

🌈 **A Warm Call-to-Action**

I believe in miracles—not just medical ones, but also those found within communities like ours. If you resonate with my story and have ever felt moved at the sight of someone fighting against insurmountable odds, please consider supporting me or sharing this campaign far and wide. Every dollar counts toward keeping hope alive for another day.

And above all else, Kerrie and I cherish your prayers, for we know that Jesus will meet our needs and He will provide grace for each day.

💌 **Your Share Matters**

Remember, every share, like, comment—even just a moment spent reading my words—adds strength to the bond we all have in times of hardship. Let’s not face our battles alone; let’s stand together and fight this battle as one team. Thank you for being part of my story today! May the Lord Jesus receive the glory for what He does through my health condition.

#FightLikeMike #StayStrongForMike

💪✊

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