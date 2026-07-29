Mike Steele Medical Fund

The Casbah Lounge Evening of Cultural Dance is honored to be able to raise funds to assist Mike Steele with his medical recovery. Mike is a life-long horse trainer and well-respected in the community. In the middle of 2025, Mike was stricken with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) that resulted in him being in a coma. When Mike awoke from his coma, he was paralyzed from the neck down. He has had to re-learn every part of life. The recovery from GBS has been grueling for Mike, and he still has a long way to go.

As a horse trainer, Mike does not have "sick leave" or the other benefits that come with a regular job. This illness was devastating and we want to help. The Casbah Lounge Evening of Cultural Dance in Mike's honor will be held on June 6, 2026, at 7 pm. Please come enjoy the show. There is no overhead. 100% of everything donated goes directly to Mike.

You can find the Casbah Lounge Evening of Cultural Dance on Facebook and we will be live streaming the night of the show.