Mike Parker’s Funeral Expenses

Last week, the Parker family experienced the unimaginable- the loss of father, grandfather, and brother Mike Parker. As anyone who has been through something like this understands, there are many fees and expenses that come with the devastation that the family is already experiencing, and we aren’t always prepared. Mike was a wonderful person and amazing friend to many, always willing to help anyone who needed it. If you can help the family now, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to this amazing family to help with these unexpected expenses ❤️



