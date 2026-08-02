Mike Huestis Surgery

If you know Mike, you know that he is a giver.

Mike is one of the most generous people I have ever known. He is constantly helping people, giving people good deals, lending a hand, sharing what he has, and finding ways to make life a little easier for the people around him. He doesn't do these things because he expects anything in return. He does them because that's simply who Mike is.





Now, Mike is in need of a critical surgery. His condition is putting serious strain on his heart and this surgery will help alleviate some of that strain.





This surgery is more than just something that needs to be checked off a list. It is an important first step toward getting Mike healthier and allowing his doctors to properly address some of his other health concerns. Until this is dealt with, it makes it more difficult to accurately determine what else is going on and how best to treat it.





The surgery will be an out-of-pocket expense, and there will also be travel costs associated with getting the care he needs. Those expenses are a lot to take on, and that's where we are asking for your help.





We want to bless Mike. And we want to bless him abundantly.





Think about all the times Mike has helped someone without asking for anything in return. All the times he has given someone a better price, lent a hand, shared his time, offered his knowledge, or simply been there when someone needed him.





Now he needs us.





This is our opportunity to surround Mike with the same generosity he has shown to so many other people throughout his life.

Our ultimate hope is simple: we want Mike to get the care he needs so he can get healthier, enjoy more time with his family, and make many more memories with his children and grandchildren.





His family needs him. His grandchildren need their grandpa. And we all want him around for many, many more years.





If Mike has ever touched your life, helped you, blessed you, given you a deal you didn't expect, or simply been someone you could count on, please consider giving back to him now.





Every dollar will help toward his surgery and the travel expenses required to get there. And if you can't give financially, please share this fundraiser. You never know who might see it and be able to make a difference. Also please lift Mike up in Prayer.





Mike has spent so much of his life being the person who helps others.

Now let's be the people who help Mike.

Let's give him the opportunity to get this surgery behind him, get to the bottom of his other health concerns, get healthier, and most importantly, give a husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend many more years with the people who love him.

Thank you for loving Mike, supporting him, praying for him, sharing this fundraiser, and giving whatever you can. We are incredibly grateful.

Let's bless the man who has spent so much of his life blessing others. ❤️