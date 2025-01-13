Supporting Mike Bournival

Raised:
If you are reading this, you likely know Mike and Monica Bournival. Mike is an incredibly spiritual
man who trusts God. Recent unfortunate circumstances have caused him to lose faith in life. As
a result, Mike has been struggling with anxiety and depression, which has led to months of
inpatient and outpatient treatments. Through all this, he has been unable to work.
Current financial obligations and medical expenses contribute to Mike’s struggles. Monica has
maintained steady and loving encouragement through the many aspects of these challenges.
Mike and Monica need our continued prayers and the support of our community.
Please bless them with your prayers and, if it is on your heart, with financial support.
Thank you~
Numbers 6:24 May the Lord bless you and protect you. May the Lord smile on you and be gracious to you. May the Lord show you His favor and give you His peace.
John 14:1 - Let not your heart be troubled; you believe in God, believe also in Me. Mike and Monica, God cherishes you.
