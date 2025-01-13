Supporting Mike Bournival

If you are reading this, you likely know Mike and Monica Bournival. Mike is an incredibly spiritual

man who trusts God. Recent unfortunate circumstances have caused him to lose faith in life. As

a result, Mike has been struggling with anxiety and depression, which has led to months of

inpatient and outpatient treatments. Through all this, he has been unable to work.

Current financial obligations and medical expenses contribute to Mike’s struggles. Monica has

maintained steady and loving encouragement through the many aspects of these challenges.

Mike and Monica need our continued prayers and the support of our community.

Please bless them with your prayers and, if it is on your heart, with financial support.

Thank you~

