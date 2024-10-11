Supporting the Rodriguez Family

On September 4th, at just 3 months old, little Melody experienced her first seizure, changing the Rodriguez family’s life overnight. Since that day, Dina and Isaac Rodriguez (Melody's parents) have been in and out of the hospital, multiple doctor's offices, and to various specialty clinics, all while seeking the best possible care for their youngest baby. Melody's recent hospitalization has been a result of dangerously low oxygen levels, which has added to the many challenges they are currently facing and to the road that is ahead, filled with complex medical diagnoses and ongoing treatments.

With three other young children at home, this journey has been incredibly difficult for the entire family. Dina has had to spend much of her time away from home to be with Melody, while Isaac juggles work and caring for their other children. Despite these trials, the Rodriguez family is trusting God to provide for their every need, leaning on their faith in this season of uncertainty.

We believe that God’s provision often comes through the love and generosity of others, being the hands and feet of Jesus, and our hope is that this campaign will help fill a practical need during this family's time of hardship. Every donation, regardless of the size, will go directly toward medical expenses, transportation, and supporting the family as they navigate through this journey.

Let’s come together as a community to surround this family with love, prayers, and financial support. Your contribution will make a meaningful difference and allow Dina and Isaac to focus on what matters most, their baby girl Melody.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your faith, kindness, and generosity.





Follow Melody's journey at @dnuuuuh.

Other ways to contribute financially.

Cashapp:dinarod

Venmo: @DinaRod24



