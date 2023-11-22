Pure Integrity Michigan Elections

Please note that donations are not deductible on federal income tax

PIME is an issue-based, nonpartisan political movement that welcomes all who support election integrity and the Constitutions of the US and Michigan.

​

PIME focuses on six key policy initiatives:

1. Fair and transparent elections

2. Absentee ballots fair and free of fraud

3. Voter ID, residency, citizenship, and clean voter rolls

4. Authenticity and chain of custody for every ballot

5. Michigan’s rights under the US Constitution and our legislature’s rights and responsibilities

6. The guarantee of free speech and curtailing the power of social media companies to choose whose voices are heard





Thank you.





