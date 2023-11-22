Pure Integrity Michigan Elections

Goal:
PIME is an issue-based, nonpartisan political movement that welcomes all who support election integrity and the Constitutions of the US and Michigan.
Thank you for fighting for honest elections!
Sponsorship
Donation for Supreme Court candidate debate.
Supporting and sponsoring PIME in the Great Debate of the Michigan Supreme Court Candidates event!
Appreciate and support all the fine work of PIME and MFE.
Psalms 100:4 “Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.”
January 11th, 2025
PIME initiated action with volunteers to these accomplishments in 2024:
1.) Published Michigan Election Law Summary handbook & FAQ to local clerks and board of canvassers also available at Barnes and Nobels for sale
2.) Published Roles and Responsibilities of Board of Canvassers and provided hard copies to all who inquired.
3.) Provided Affidavits to PIME and MFEI volunteers during and after election to record discrepancies if needed.
4.) Outreaches in various local projects.
5.) Conducted Voter roll clean up branded Soles to Roles with Checkmyvote.org removed 596 ineligible voter registrations and charted many other significant goals.
6.) Initiated Letter writing campaign to 67,500 low propensity voters to turn out to the polls for vital election performance. Including aiding 567 help desk responses.
We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our many subscribers, followers and supporters who make this possible. We aim to expand and grow to embrace the communities and their participants in engaging our government in all aspects to fulfill our mission, "To help restore fair and unbiased elections in Michigan through local task force coalitions, member county chapters and legislative action, and litigation."
December 3rd, 2024
It's The Season for Giving if you are looking for a good investment in the future of Michigan's grass roots efforts in cultivating the culture for Integrity in Elections and for Education of the civic duties needed to provide guardianship of our Constitution please consider a gift this year to Pure Integrity Michigan Elections!
American Values, hard working volunteers and tried and true business practices is how PIME has laid the foundation for engaging our government with honesty and trusted relationships.
October 21st, 2024
Have you heard the latest about PIME's volunteers and all their achievements? We've been gathering election inspectors and Poll Challengers for Detroit area, and working them into the fabric where needful positions exist.
In addition, PIME focuses on Six initiatives:
1. Fair and transparent elections
2. Absentee ballots fair and free of fraud
3. Voter ID, residency, citizenship, and clean voter rolls
4. Authenticity and chain of custody for every ballot
5. Michigan’s rights under the US Constitution and our legislature’s rights and responsibilities
6. The guarantee of free speech.
Thank you for your support and keeping us in Your Prayers!
August 20th, 2024
Many Thanks to ALL Our Sponsors And Volunteers who made "The Great Debate" which was a discussion really, regarding Law Decisions among candidates for The Michigan Supreme court and how they handle the course work in those duties. The Moderators and Facilitators as well as the Audience enjoyed this break from tradition where you don't get to see the candidate side of facing difficult determinations that impact our citizens.
THANK YOU EVERYONE Who supported, participated and made this event possible!
July 25th, 2024
Did You Know that PIME is Co Sponsoring A Debate Along with Livingston Co Stand UP Michigan on August 8, 2024 For Michigan MI Supreme Court candidate debate. Three large screens will scroll candidate and sponsor names and logos, and the cost is only $100. Pure Integrity Michigan Elections and Stand Up Livingston are co-hosting the debate among Michigan Supreme Court Justice Candidates on Aug. 8 at the Floodgate Church located 1535 Old US 23, Hartland, Michigan, beginning at 6 PM.
June 18th, 2024
Pure Integrity Michigan Fair Elections joined thousands of Grass Roots Citizens last week during The People's Convention in Detroit MI. Our Chair Person Patrice Johnson was a break out session speaker and presented "Stopping Unfair Influence on MI Elections" If you missed it, please check out our Web Page, in order to Like-Join-Share our social media, and Donate for a strong legal stance against the Tyranny in our midst.
Become a County Task Force Leader, or Facilitator for one of our project team meetings.
May 21st, 2024
Did you know that PIME attends regular scheduled Michigan Legislations and expresses the citizens opinions on how they attempt to reverse 60 years of election integrity laws recently? Donate, like and share our website and ask your legislators to stop the government over reach on election laws.
January 30th, 2024
Pure Integrity Elections Michigan (PIME) has been the one stop shop for Election Integrity since it began! Now formulating through it's legendary associations, County Task Forces Across the STATE PIME has been a driving force towards holding the Election Response Information Center known as E.R.I.C. accountable for ERIC Sacrifices Teen's Privacy on the alter of Election Reform https://www.mifairelections.org/post/eric-sacrifices-teens-privacy-on-the-altar-of-election-reform
A volunteer from Pure Integrity Michigan Elections (and MFE) started the ball rolling in a lawsuit that culminated in the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson violated Michigan Election law! https://www.mifairelections.org/post/mich-court-of-appeals-issues-win-for-election-integrity-rules-against-sos-benson-what-comes-next
Keep us in your prayers, and keep us in your donation rotation so we can finish the jobs we've started and keep Michigan in the Lead for Election Integrity and #Election turn around for 2024!
December 20th, 2023
In order to understand what’s happening with college students and free speech on campuses, MFE volunteers interviewed Rylee Linting, Michigan GOP Youth Vice Chair, to learn about potential political brainwashing of our youth. (11/21/2023 article https://www.mifairelections.org/post/student-voting-summit
WE Appreciate all our patriots and followers, we Pray for you prosperity and health over this Christmas & New Year Season. Please remember to donate and support hard working volunteers in the Election Integrity Process.
Have a Blessed and Victorious 2024!
November 22nd, 2023
Pure Integrity Michigan Elections Works tirelessly to investigate, collect facts and build relationships with local leaders and legislatures to stress the importance of Fair & Transparent Elections?
