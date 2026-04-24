Midwife Education Fund at New Life Birth Center

Support midwife students in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding areas who plan to STAY AND SERVE in our community through the Midwifery Education Fund at New Life Birth Center! Your donation lets women in our area train to become CPMs (certified professional midwives) or CNMs (certified nurse midwives) through shared resources for the student library, tuition reimbursement, funds for testing fees, and a monthly stipend to help with childcare and allow midwife students to focus on their clinical hours.