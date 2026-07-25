Michelle’s journey in life

My wife “Michelle” has been through more than most could ever imagine. Seizures have robbed her of everything. She has no use of her legs and only has about 20% use of one arm. She can’t speak and can only nod her head. She can’t be taken anywhere due to her reliance on high pressure oxygen. She has a tracheotomy which has to be suctioned daily. Her oxygen is monitored continuously. I have to turn her every two hours to keep her from getting pressure sores. I know short of some miracle from god that my time with her is very limited. We will have been married for 40 years this August. She has no burial plot nor any burial insurance. Losing her is something I can’t bare to think of but losing her without those things would be a different kind of tragedy all together. This is hard for me to do but if I can’t get her burial in order now. I don’t what I’m going to do.