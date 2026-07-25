Michelles journey

My name is Michelle, and asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. Unfortunately, I've reached a point where I can't do this alone.





I am a left leg amputee, and I have also lost all the toes on my right foot due to Charcot foot. My remaining foot is at risk, and every day brings new challenges. To make matters more difficult, my current prosthetic does not fit properly. It causes significant pain, and many days I can only wear it for a short time before I have to take it off. This makes getting around, attending appointments, and completing everyday tasks incredibly difficult.





Because of my disability, I rely on SSI, but it isn't enough to cover my essential living expenses. After paying for housing, there is very little left for food, transportation, medical-related costs, and other basic necessities.





I am asking for help so I can meet my immediate needs while I continue working toward greater stability. Your donation will help with groceries, transportation to medical appointments, daily necessities, and expenses related to improving my mobility and independence.





If you are unable to donate, sharing my story would mean just as much. Every share gives someone else the opportunity to see my situation and make a difference.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any kindness, encouragement, or support you can offer. Every act of generosity, no matter the size, gives me hope and reminds me that I am not facing this journey alone.





With gratitude,





Michelle