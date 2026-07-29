Michelle’s funeral expenses

Help Us Honor and Lay Our Beloved Mother to Rest

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved mother, Michelle Taylor. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend whose kindness, strength, and love touched so many lives.

Our family is devastated by this loss and is now facing the unexpected financial burden of funeral and memorial expenses. During this difficult time, we are asking for support to help us give her the dignified farewell she deserves.

Michelle Taylor was known for her generosity, sense of humor, dedication to her family. She spent her life caring for others and always put the needs of her family before her own. Her memory will live on through everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving her.

The funds raised will go toward funeral services, burial/cremation costs, memorial arrangements, and other related expenses. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial strain on our family and allow us to focus on grieving and celebrating her life.

If you are unable to donate, we would be grateful if you could share this fundraiser with others and keep our family in your thoughts and prayers.

Thank you for your kindness, support, and compassion during this incredibly difficult time.

With gratitude,

kylee Taylor (oldest daughter). Liberty Taylor (youngest daughter). Connie Taylor (mother). Roy Taylor (father). Dakota Taylor (middle child, loving brother). Shania Taylor (youngest child, loving sister).



