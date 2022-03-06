Michelle's CP rehabilitation

My name is Alice Osisanya, a mother, teacher, and advocate raising my beautiful daughter, Michelle, who lives with cerebral palsy.





Since Michelle was born, our family has faced challenges that we never imagined. Every milestone she reaches has taken patience, therapy, determination, and faith. Although the journey has not been easy, Michelle continues to inspire us with her strength and resilience.





Providing the care she needs comes with significant financial demands. Regular therapy sessions, medical appointments, transportation, assistive equipment, and daily care are expensive, and balancing these costs with my income has become increasingly difficult. At the same time, I am working hard to build "Michelle's Journey," an advocacy platform that encourages families raising children with special needs and promotes greater awareness and inclusion.





Today, I am humbly asking for your support. My goal is to raise ₦3,000,000 to help cover Michelle's therapy, medical care, assistive needs, transportation to appointments, and other essential expenses that will improve her quality of life.





Every donation, regardless of the amount, brings Michelle one step closer to receiving the care she deserves. If you are unable to give financially, you can still make a huge difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, colleagues, and social networks.





Thank you for believing in Michelle, standing with our family, and giving us hope. Your kindness will never be forgotten.