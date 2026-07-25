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Support Michelle in Her Fight Against Cancer

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$250 USD

Fundraiser created byViridiana Marchena

Fundraiser funds will be received by Michelle Harris

Support Michelle in Her Fight Against Cancer

Support Michelle in Her Fight Against Stage 4 Melanoma


Our beautiful friend, Michelle, is courageously fighting Stage 4 melanoma. During this difficult season, we are coming together to help ease the financial burden on Michelle, her husband Jeff, and their 10-year-old son so they can focus on what matters most—her treatment, healing, and time together as a family.


If you know Michelle, you know what an incredible blessing she is. She is joyful, compassionate, kind-hearted, and someone who faithfully shares God’s love with everyone she meets. Even in the midst of this trial, Michelle continues to place her hope and trust in God, inspiring everyone around her with her unwavering faith.


As a nurse, Michelle has dedicated her life to caring for others. She has spent countless hours serving patients with compassion and love. Now it is our turn to care for her.


We invite you to support Michelle and her family by giving any amount you are able through this GiveSendGo campaign. No gift is too small, and every donation will help relieve the financial pressures of medical expenses and everyday living costs during this challenging time.


Most importantly, we ask that you continue to pray for Michelle. Please pray for strength, comfort, wisdom for her medical team, peace for her family, and, above all, complete healing. We believe God is able, and we are trusting Him every step of the way.


If you are unable to give financially, you can still make a tremendous difference by sharing this campaign with your family, friends, church, and social media.


Our goal is to raise $15,000 to help support Michelle, Jeff, and their son during this season. Thank you for your generosity, your love, and your faithful prayers. Every act of kindness reminds this family that they are not walking this journey alone.


“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2


"Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good; Blessed is the man who trusts in Him!" —

Psalm 34:8

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