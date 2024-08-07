MICHELE FIORE LEGAL DEFENSE FUND

Dear Friends and Supporters,

Michele Fiore, a former Nevada State Assemblywoman and a steadfast champion of justice, is currently facing an onslaught of attacks from the very system she has sworn to uphold. Her unwavering commitment to fairness and her unyielding stand with the people of Nevada during the Bundy Ranch Standoff in 2014 has made her a target of the so-called "Deep State." For her stance in defending and supporting the U.S. Constitution; her loyal dedication to the Bundy Ranch & Malheur Refuge Protest Defendants in California and Oregon as well as the family members who were also impacted by the Deep State's pursuit of their political opponents, Michele Fiore is now a target of those who have weaponized our government.

Despite facing relentless persecution, including IRS and FBI raids, constant surveillance, and the threat of retribution from federal prosecutors, Michele has never wavered in her pursuit of truth and justice. Her resilience in the face of adversity has been nothing short of inspiring, and when pressured by the Deep State, she rebuked their coercive and abusive tactics intended to chill her advocacy, and to retaliate against her for her leadership role in helping to defeat the Deep State in 2 federal trials dating back to 2014.

Since her days at Bundy Ranch, Michele has continued to serve the people of Nevada with distinction. She has served as a City Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Las Vegas, as a Republican National Committeewoman for the State of Nevada, and currently holds the position of Justice of the Peace in Nye County, where she received the full endorsement of President Donald J. Trump.

However, the weaponization of the United States Department of Justice has reached unprecedented levels, and Nevada State political and judicial officials are using this to their advantage to target Michele with baseless indictments that are nothing more than a web of outright manufactured lies.

Michele has dedicated her life to serving the people of Nevada, and now it is our turn to stand with her. She cannot fight this battle alone. We must come together and support her in her time of need.

Please consider making a donation to her defense fund. Every contribution, no matter how small, will help her fight back against these unjust accusations. Due to the time constraints associated with preparing for a speedy trial, Deb and I have offered and received her permission to raise the necessary funds needed to assemble one of the most powerful and competent legal teams to assist in her defense. We have immediately retained Attorney Tom Renz to assist in coordinating efforts to build a team of researchers, paralegals, experts and volunteers to assist Michele with trial preparation, as well as informing the public of the magnitude of this case. Deb, myself and Tom Renz will raise the necessary funds for her legal defense and disburse you donated funds as necessary, and with meticulous care as we pursue our ultimate objective of not only help Michele Fiore clear her name, but also turn the table and prosecute the criminals and malicious Deep State operatives to the fullest extent of the law.

Michele did not do what they are accusing her of, and it is our duty to ensure that justice prevails.

Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Pete & Deb Santilli

Please also CLICK HERE to see an important video message from Pete Santilli

IMPORTANT MESSAGE FROM PETE SANTILLI:



Michele's integrity was evident in 2014 when she averted a reported drone strike at Bundy Ranch, an action that later labeled her a conspiracy theorist despite preventing potential disaster. Over the last decade, our access to crucial evidence has allowed us to uncover serious government misconduct. We are committed to exposing these truths, ensuring the upcoming trial sheds light on these injustices, not only proving Michele's innocence but also proving that the allegations were manufactured in retaliation for her advocacy as well as a tactic of silencing her. She will not only be silenced, we stand with her in holding the responsible parties accountable.

Over the last decade, my role as a defendant in the Bundy cases in Oregon and Nevada has granted me access to crucial evidence. This has allowed me to uncover undeniable proof of grave offenses against the American public. As a dedicated advocate for constitutional rights and justice, I continue to legally challenge the misconduct of federal law enforcement, military, intelligence, and judicial officials—misconduct that is truly shocking.

In April 2024, I declared to Federal Judge Gloria Navarro that I would present evidence of these crimes, including whistleblower testimony and legally verified statements confirming that the federal government safely holds all pertinent evidence. This evidence not only supports Michele Fiore’s account from April 26, 2014, but also includes additional findings from the past decade, currently highlighted in ongoing legal cases.

A federal prosecutor, vowing for ten years to target Michele Fiore, has initiated charges against her. We have secured conclusive evidence that this prosecutor, previously investigated for concealing crimes against the United States, has been actively trying to undermine her. Moreover, Attorney General Merrick Garland, known for his involvement in obscuring the federal role in the Oklahoma City Bombing, has intervened in Nevada, offering guidance to the prosecutors engaged in this legal battle against Michele Fiore.

Every American has a stake in the outcome of this case. Through this fundraiser and our direct involvement in Michele’s defense, I assure our fellow Americans of one thing: no attack against us will succeed. Deb and I are not only supporting Michele Fiore’s defense but also using the evidence and whistleblower testimony we've gathered over the past decade to bring to justice those who have corrupted our government institutions. We are confident that with your support, no matter who has abused their power, nothing will prevent the truth from emerging and justice from being served fully. The tactics used against Michele will not hinder our efforts to reveal the truth, and the ongoing unjust prosecution will ultimately highlight the efforts to conceal crimes against the American people.

With your generous support, as we prepare for trial in federal court and in the court of public opinion over the next month, I promise that we will reveal every piece of evidence of their crimes to the American people. These next 30 days will mark the end of the deep state operating in secrecy. Michele Fiore, Deb, myself, Attorney Tom Renz, and Michele’s designated trial team are united in our effort to uncover some of the most severe crimes ever committed against the American people. This indictment will simply highlight their attempts to obscure the truth.

If you contribute within your means, I assure you that before this case reaches a jury, the American people will learn the extent of these transgressions.

