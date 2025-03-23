Michael Waldrip Help Support Our Friend In Need

Help Us Support Michael – A Beloved Advocate and Friend Facing a Difficult Journey Ahead

For nearly 40 years, Michael has lived with the daily struggles of severe scoliosis. At just 15 years old, he underwent a critical spinal surgery that implanted two steel rods along his spine, a procedure meant to save his life by preventing his curved vertebrae from crushing his heart and lungs. While the surgery helped for a time, it also set him on a lifelong journey of chronic pain, mobility limitations, and serious health complications. After his surgery, Michael spent a year in intense rehabilitation, relearning how to sit, stand, and walk with his new body.

Despite these hardships, Michael has never let his struggles define him. He is an extremely talented ventriloquist who spent years perfecting his craft, bringing laughter and joy to audiences everywhere including that of former President Ronald Reagan. However, for the last eight years, he has been unable to pursue his passion due to his health condition. Michael also spent 12 years as a personal banker at Sterling Bank, helping clients navigate their financial needs with the same care and dedication he brings to all aspects of his life.

His leadership and community service were further recognized when he served as the President and Director of the Lilac Festival, a vibrant and long-standing Spokane tradition honoring the military, empowering local youth, and showcasing the Spokane region. In 2009, for his extraordinary contributions to the festival and his dedication to the community, Michael was honored with the Key to the City—an acknowledgment of the lasting impact he has made on so many lives.

In addition to all of this, Michael has also dedicated his time to building an amazing career advocating for senior citizens in and around the Spokane area. He has worked tirelessly to help them access the resources they need—whether it’s guiding them to vital healthcare services, assisting with housing options, or simply being a compassionate voice in their corner. His kindness, humor, and unwavering dedication have touched so many lives.

If you know Michael, you know his heart—he is a man who gives endlessly, who loves deeply, and who always puts others before himself.

But now Michael needs us

Due to the worsening effects of his condition—debilitating pain, restricted lung disease, and extreme fatigue—Michael is being forced into an unexpected reduction in work hours due to his health. He will continue working part-time as much as his body allows, but his disability approval could take six months to a year, leaving him without a stable income during this transition. For someone who has spent his entire life serving others, the reality of needing help himself is difficult—but we know he has a community that loves him deeply and is ready to step up.

Michael’s Daily Struggles

Michael’s severe scoliosis has led to immense challenges that make daily life and work incredibly difficult:

Chronic pain that forces him to rest frequently.

that forces him to rest frequently. Difficulty standing or sitting for long periods , making client visits exhausting.

, making client visits exhausting. Restricted lung disease , making it hard to breathe in extreme temperatures or poor air quality.

, making it hard to breathe in extreme temperatures or poor air quality. Physical limitations preventing him from handling extensive paperwork or prolonged meetings.

preventing him from handling extensive paperwork or prolonged meetings. Exhaustion from disrupted sleep , leaving him drained before the day even begins.

, leaving him drained before the day even begins. Frequent tremors , making simple tasks frustrating and difficult.

, making simple tasks frustrating and difficult. Balance issues, making travel to various senior care facilities or community centers hazardous.





His Faith and Strength

Through all these struggles, Michael’s deep faith in his Christianity has been his guiding light. He considers the Lord his constant companion throughout this tough journey and believes that God has placed wonderful doctors, friends, and supporters in his life to help him cope. His faith gives him the strength to endure the daily battles he faces, and he continues to trust in God’s plan for his future.

How You Can Help

Michael has given so much to his community—now it’s our turn to give back. We are asking for your support to help Michael cover his living expenses, medical costs, and essential needs while he awaits disability approval. Every donation, big or small, will ease his burden and allow him to focus on his health rather than financial stress.

If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others who know and love Michael. Your prayers, words of encouragement, and support mean everything to him.

Michael has always faced life’s challenges with faith, resilience, and a heart full of love. Let’s come together as a community to show him the same kindness he has always shown us.

Please donate today and help Michael continue his journey with dignity, comfort, and the support of those who cherish him.



