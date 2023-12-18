Raised:
USD $1,500
Campaign funds will be received by Michael's Promise, Inc
Our mission is to help children and young adults overcome trauma from sexual abuse. We have created a safe space that offers love, support, and transformational tools to help heal. Survivors deserve to live a beautiful life without fear and shame.
We invite you to be part of this movement towards healing and transformation. Together, we can create a world where survivors not only find solace but also discover their strength, resilience, and the beauty that resides within them.
Thank you for your love and support.
Keep fighting for the children
"God Bless You Christine! Thank you so very much!!!!" By LISA STEWART
This grant comes from our Giver Army community. Our donors select causes they care about, and funds are given out to support those causes. This is from our "Rescue & Rehabilitation" cause. We pray that God will continue to supply all of your needs as you seek to make this world a better place in His name. Philippians 4:19
"Oh my Lord! Thank you for this generous gift to help us heal our children!" By LISA STEWART
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.