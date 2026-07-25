Michael Maher Ministries Donations

Support for Michael Maher Ministries gospel outreach enables trustworthy teaching that proclaims the holiness of God to hundreds of people and equips Christians the world over to think and live biblically. Donations means this teaching continues to expand and reach more people year after year. By His grace, the Lord uses your support to transform hearts, renew minds, and change lives.

tries is committed to equipping the saints, so that each one may reach their full potential in Christ.