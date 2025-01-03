Supporting Michael and Claudia Wells

This spring Michael looked forward with joyous anticipation to retire after a lifetime of working. It was only 6 short weeks before his much deserved retirement. But with an ER visit March 21, 2024 Michael was shockingly diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cholangiocarcinoma, which is a cancer of the digestive system. Unfortunately, other than decreased appetite and weight loss, in the early stages there are no symptoms.

He was bravely battling this diagnosis, fighting to stay strong physically, emotionally and spiritually while receiving his chemo medication, when he tragically fell from the top of a full flight of stairs sustaining a spinal cord injury and was airlifted to Boston for emergency surgery. This injury is currently impacting all movement from his chest to his feet.

With one life shattering diagnosis followed by a life shattering injury, it is only by the support and comfort of our loving Lord Jesus Christ, family and friends, that gives Michael and his family the strength to face every new day.

After surgery and a week in the Brigham & Woman’s Hospital ICU, Michael is now in Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown, MA. As he receives therapy and medical care for the next few weeks, there is much to prepare at home for his arrival and new way of life as he battles cancer and paralysis.

Michael had looked forward to retiring and enjoying his home for years, but since this injury, the home must be modified for him to be able get around the house or even enter it. With the costs of making their home handicap accessible and livable, the cost of a wheelchair van, medical costs, medical equipment, and Claudia’s financial loss from being out of work to help Michael, the Wells’ financial need is significant.

Any financial support would be greatly appreciated. As these needs are met, Michael will be able to leave the rehab, return to his home, and have the ability to be transported to follow up doctor visits. This will also help his wife Claudia to have the ability to care for him at home so they can have joy in being together as they navigate these challenges.

Please share this with friends and family, and keep Michael and Claudia in your prayers as they look to Jesus Christ for comfort, strength, and hope.



Financial support will go toward:

Handicapped modifications to access Wells' home

Handicapped modifications to bathroom and shower

Handicapped mobility equipment

Handicapped Van

Medical bills

Loss of income from Claudia being at the hospital/rehab with Michael

Travel costs to hospitals and rehabs for Claudia (gas, meals, lodging)



